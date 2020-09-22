Lady Lions overpower Lady Royals

Lewis County’s Sarah Pence (4) and Jersey Stanfield (24) attempt a dig during their contest with Mason County, Tuesday at The Fieldhouse. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

A welcomed addition to the Lewis County volleyball team has brought in a solid force at the net.

Sarah Paige Weddington had never played for the program before, but decided to give the sport a try this season.

The Lady Lions are happy the sophomore has as she entered Tuesday’s match with Mason County with a team high 56 kills in seven games this season.

She continued to add to her total as the sophomore racked up nine kills in the Lady Lions 2-0 (25-11, 25-13) win over Mason County at The Fieldhouse.

“I was super pumped she came out this year and she’s just doing amazing,” Lady Lions coach Whitney Jones said. “Every game she’s getting in the groove of it and figuring out what a good hit feels like and things like that.”

It was the power at the net and in the service game that was the difference maker, the Lady Lions racking up 20 kills and 11 aces in the contest.

Trailing 6-1 in the first set, the service game of Brooke Myers lead a Lewis run, scoring seven straight points to get them an 8-6 lead.

At 10-8, it was Weddington’s turn to make her presence felt at the net, collecting four kills in a 4-1 spurt to make it 14-9 Lewis. Another four kill swarm by Weddington gave Lewis a 23-11 first set lead before closing out the final two points capitalized by an Abby Malone kill.

Normally playing best three-of-five sets in the 16th Region and going just two-of-three on the night, Jones knew it was key to get off to a good start.

“We usually don’t do two-out-of-three so we knew it was going to be pretty quick tonight. I stressed to the girls we needed to get the lead and win the first set,” Jones said.

A 9-4 start to the second set had the Lady Lions on cruise control before one of Alyssa Cracraft’s team-high three kills for the Lady Royals got them within four.

The Lady Royals couldn’t gather much momentum from there as inconsistencies in the service game halted any sort of momentum, committing three straight service errors followed by an error to make it 14-7 Lady Lions.

“Simple mistakes added up and we just let one error after another add up,” Lady Royals coach Kortney Mills said. “We’ve got to figure out how to get the ball back and keep serve. We’re just struggling with simple mistakes.”

Sydney O’Keefe continued the Lady Lions separation, racking up four aces in the second set, the last giving them a 20-8 advantage, looking to close the set out and make it a short night.

The Lady Lions returned the favor with a couple of service errors themselves, the last followed by an error to get the Lady Royals within 23-12, but the seventh service error for Mason followed by a Weddington kill ended the match, giving the Lady Lions their third win of the season.

Following Weddington with nine kills was Laken Wills with four kills and Jaisa Adams with three. O’Keefe led with four aces, Myers adding three while Sarah Pence and Adams had two apiece.

“That’s always been one of our strengths is serving. We talk about controlling our side of the court and that’s one thing you have the most control over. We stress that quite a bit,” Jones said.

The Lady Lions return to action on Thursday when they play at Lawrence County.

For Mason County, Cracraft had the lone ace in the service game, while adding three kills. Kiersten Coleman and Kennadi Kirk each had two kills. The Lady Royals will return to action on Thursday when they host St. Patrick, looking to give the Lady Saints their first loss of the season.

“We know what we’re capable of. We’re capable of beating every team we’ve faced, we just need to find out how to be consistent on the floor,” Mills said.

LADY LIONS DEF. LADY ROYALS, 2-0 (25-11, 25-13)

Match Stats

Kills: Lewis 20 (Weddington 9), Mason 9 (Cracraft 3)

Aces: Lewis 11 (O’Keefe 4), Mason 1 (Cracraft)

Errors: Lewis 7, Mason 12

Service Errors: Lewis 7, Mason 7

Records: Lewis County 3-5, Mason County 2-4