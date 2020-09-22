NCAA Football Amway Coaches Poll

September 22, 2020 edennison Sports 0

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 20, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (44) 2-0 1196 1

2. Alabama (1) 0-0 1119 2

T3. Oklahoma 1-0 1019 3

T3. Georgia 0-0 1019 4

5. Louisiana State (1) 0-0 962 5

6. Florida 0-0 899 6

7. Notre Dame 2-0 896 7

8. Auburn 0-0 766 9

9. Texas 1-0 764 8

10. Ohio State (2) 0-0 741 NR

11. Texas A&M 0-0 651 10

12. North Carolina 1-0 563 11

13. Penn State 0-0 536 NR

14. Miami 2-0 500 18

15. Central Florida 1-0 497 13

16. Cincinnati 1-0 416 14

17. Wisconsin 0-0 411 NR

18. Oklahoma State 1-0 315 12

19. Michigan 0-0 287 NR

20. Memphis 1-0 269 15

21. Tennessee 0-0 266 17

22. Minnesota 0-0 178 NR

23. Brigham Young 1-0 177 22

24. Virginia Tech 0-0 167 19

25. UL Lafayette 2-0 158 21

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 146; Pittsburgh 140; Army 121; Baylor 57; Louisville 53; Southern Methodist 42; West Virginia 41; Marshall 40; Iowa 39; Texas Christian 26; Virginia 24; South Carolina 22; Boston College 20; Appalachian State 12; Mississippi 10; Mississippi State 7; Arkansas St. 6; NC State 5; Nebraska 4; Georgia Tech 4; Coastal Carolina 4; Air Force 3; Louisiana Tech 2.

Trending Recipes