HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Liles reclaims EKC title

September 22, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Brad Laux 1016 Sports
Lewis County’s Logan Liles won the Eastern Kentucky Conference golf tournament on Monday by firing a two-under-par at Hidden Cove Golf Course. Liles has won the EKC two years in a row. (Brad Laux, 1016 Sports)

OLIVE HILL — Logan Liles repeated as the Eastern Kentucky Conference individual medalist, while the score of the fifth player for both East Carter and West Carter was needed to decide the team title. It went to the Raiders after Evan Napier’s 46 bettered a 49 by Xavier Rose.

Liles continued his outstanding fall by recording a 2-under 34 on the par-36, 3,183-yard Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park on Monday. The Lewis County junior birdied the first and last holes, and made par the rest, to edge West Carter’s Tyson Webb (37), Russell’s Gunner Cassity (39) and Liles’ teammate Avery Sartin (39). Rowan County’s Christian Parker and East Carter’s Matthew Tomolonis rounded out the top five after each recorded a 40.

A week after finishing third at the EKC Eastern Qualifiers, the Raiders flipped spots with the top team from that event, Russell, to claim their first overall EKC crown since 2016. In Monday’s tournament, both East Carter and defending champ West Carter finished with a 165 to take first and second, respectively. Russell was third at 173, with Fleming County in fourth at 182, Nicholas County fifth at 187 and Rowan County rounding out the field in sixth at 194.

