Royals 11th at KGCA, Shepherd 29th

In a tournament with the top 15 teams in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association points standings and the next 21 best individuals, Mason County earned a 11th place finish while Logan Shepherd earned the top area finish in a tie for 29th.

The 96 golfers hit the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington for the 36-hole tournament, playing on the Big Blue course on Saturday and the Wildcat course on Sunday.

The Royals shot a two-day score of 73-over, firing a 318 on Saturday and a 327 on Sunday.

Shepherd led the way for the Royals both days, shooting a 75 on Saturday and a 78 on Sunday for a 36-hole score of 10-over.

Shepherd was followed by Kaden Grooms at 17-over, Mason Butler at 20-over, Zack Ring 26-over and Evan Schumacher 27-over.

Madison Central snuck out the victory in the team standings, shooting a 36-hole score of 17-over, one better than Trinity in second place. St. Xavier (+28), Taylor County (+35) and Lexington Christian Academy (+38) finished out the top five.

The Royals entered the tournament tied for second in the KGCA standings.

Lewis County’s Logan Liles finished in a tie for 50th with a 36-hole score of 14-over. Liles shot a 81 on Saturday and a 76 on Sunday.

Liles entered the tournament in second in the KGCA standings.

Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon, who entered the tournament first in the KGCA standings, won the individual tournament with a 36-hole score of three-under-par. Wotherspoon defeated St. Xavier’s Jackson Finney and Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo by two strokes.

Now the Royals and Liles will shift their focus to the 12th Region Tournament that takes place September 28 at Eagle Trace Golf Course in Morehead.

The top team and the next seven individuals not on the top team qualify for the KHSAA state tournament that starts October 6 at Bowling Green Country Club.

TEAM STANDINGS

RANK; SCHOOL; SCORE

1. Madison Central — +17

2. Trinity — +18

3. St. Xavier — +28

4. Taylor County — +35

5. LCA — +38

6. Highlands — +45

7. Greenwood — +47

8. Marshall County — +51

9. St. Henry — +54

10. Ryle — +67

11. Mason County — +73

12. Daviess County — +81

12. Estill County — +81

14. Clay County — +87

15. Grant County — +97

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP 15 + AREA FINISHERS)

RANK; NAME; SCHOOL; SCORE

1. Rylan Wotherspoon, Cooper — -3

2. Jackson Finney, St. Xavier — -1

2. Jay Nimmo, Marshall County — -1

4. Warren Thomis, Madison Central — E

4. Jackson Hill, Madisonville-North Hopkins — E

5. Luke Coyle, Taylor County — +1

5. Michael Long, Trinity — +1

8. Gehrig Sexton, Wayne County — +2

8. Justin Gabbard, Highlands — +2

10. Allan Lockwood, Central Hardin — +3

10. Cooper Eberle, Madison Central — +3

10. Grey Goff, LCA — +3

10. Clay Pendergrass, Madison Central — +3

10. Carson Childress, LaRue County — +3

10. Ryan Butler, St. Henry — +3

29. Logan Shepherd, Mason County — +10

50. Logan Liles, Lewis County — +14

61. Kaden Grooms, Mason County — +17

67. Mason Butler, Mason County — +20

78. Zack Ring, Mason County — +26

81. Evan Schumacher, Mason County — +27

