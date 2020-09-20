Royals 11th at KGCA, Shepherd 29th

September 19, 2020
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Navy at Tulane
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma State
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State
ESPNU — Liberty at Western Kentucky
FOX — Houston at Baylor
2:30 p.m.
USA — South Florida at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Central Florida at Georgia Tech
CBS — Appalachian State at Marshall
ESPN — Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern
4 p.m.
ACCN — The Citadel at Clemson
ESPN2 — Troy at Middle Tennessee State
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Louisville
ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi
ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Southern Methodist at North Texas
8 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Alabama
4 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas
6 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
CYCLING
7 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles
GOLF
11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland
7 p.m.
FOX — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
FS1 — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Melbourne
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, Final, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds —-
Sunday, September 20
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
5 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy
2 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
4 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE SOCCER (Women’s)
1 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
3 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
MLB BABSEBALL
1 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
4 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland
MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Buffalo at Miami, Denver at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Dallas, Detroit at Green Bay, Minnesota at Indianapolis, San Francisco at NY Jets, LA Rams at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Washington at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Chargers, Baltimore at Houston
8:20 p.m.
NBC — New England at Seattle
RODEO
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa
Rugby
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Toulouse vs. Ulster (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.