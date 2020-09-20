HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Littleton gets top 10, Lady Royals 6th at Eagle Trace

Evan Dennison [email protected]

Mason County’s Macey Littleton earned a top 10 finish at the Eagle Trace Invitational on Saturday in Morehead.

Littleton shot a 91, finishing ninth in a field of 70 golfers.

The Lady Royals shot 438 as a team and finished sixth out of nine teams.

Following Littleton was Morgan Parker with a 102, Maura Hartman a 119, Laci Burns with a 126, and Presley Flora with a 131.

The team will return to action on September 24 when they take on Nicholas County at Carnico Golf Course.

