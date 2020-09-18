Manchester, West Union in battle for SHAC title

After two rounds of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, only a stroke separates Manchester and West Union.
The Greyhounds have tallied a score of 345 to the Dragons 346, Manchester’s 168 on Day Two the top score of the day at Buckeye Hills Golf Course.
Manchester’s Daulton McDonald tied teammate Luke Hayslip and Peebles’ Dawson Mills for the low round on Thursday with 39’s. McDonald holds a three-stroke lead on Hayslip through two rounds with a 77. Eastern’s Ethan Tracy is in third with a score of 81, followed by West Union’s Dakota Pell with a 82 and Ripley’s Landon Jodrey in a tie for fifth with West Union’s Derrick Pell at 84.
Day Three takes place Tuesday with the final round coming on Thursday.
Tracy finished fourth on Thursday with a 40, Jodrey tying Derrick Pell and North Adams’ Carson Chaney for fifth with 41’s.
Following Manchester and West Union in the team standings is North Adams in third with a 350 and Eastern tied for fourth with Peebles at 365.
Ripley isn’t factored in to the team standings since they don’t have five golfers on the team, but Clay Phillips is in 30th with a 101.
TEAM STANDINGS
RANK; SCHOOL; SCORE
1. Manchester — 345
2. West Union — 346
3. North Adams — 350
4. Eastern Brown — 365
4. Peebles — 365
6. Lynchburg-Clay — 396
7. Fairfield — 399
8. Whiteoak — 424
INDIVIDUALS
RANK; NAME, SCHOOL; SCORE
1. Dalton McDonald, Manchester — 38-39 — 77
2. Luke Hayslip, Manchester — 41-39 — 80
3. Ethan Tracy, Eastern — 41-40 — 81
4. Dakota Pell, West Union — 39-43 — 82
5. Landon Jodrey, Ripley — 43-41 — 84
5. Derrick Pell, West Union — 43-41 — 84
7. T.J. Holt, North Adams — 42-43 — 85
8. Dawson Mills, Peebles — 48-39 — 87
8. Clayton Jones, West Union — 42-45 — 87
10. Carson Chaney, North Adams — 48-41 — 89
10. Isaiah Scott, Manchester — 46-43 — 89
10. Oakley Burba, Peebles — 44-45 — 89
13. Brady Lung, North Adams — 48-42 — 90
13. Ethan Daniels, Eastern — 43-47 — 90
13. Jacob Cambell, North Adams — 43-47 — 90
16. Ethan Taylor, North Adams — 49-43 — 92
16. Jaden Utter, Eastern — 44-48 — 92
18. Ian Waits, Lynchburg — 43-50 — 93
19. Logan Mahan, Peebles — 51-43 — 94
19. Aden Weeks, West Union — 45-49 — 94
19. Ian Griffith, Whiteoak — 43-51 — 94
22. Noah Allering, Fairfield — 53-44 — 97
22. Jonathan MacDowell, West Union — 49-48 — 97
22. Brennan Kyle, Peebles — 48-49 — 97
22. Connor Priest, Fairfield — 48-49 — 97
26. Keltin Robinson, Peebles — 50-48 — 98
26. Tucker Watson, Fairfield — 44-54 — 98
28. Karson Reaves, Manchester — 52-47 — 99
29. Brayden Eversole, Lynchburg — 46-54 — 100
30. Clay Phillips, Ripley — 50-51 — 101
31. Logan Shope, Lynchburg — 51-52 — 103
32. Elliott Richardson, Lynchburg — 53-52 — 105
33. Isaac Miller, Lynchburg — 57-49 — 106
34. Eli Roberts, Whiteoak — 59-48 — 107
34. Alex Combs, Eastern — 53-54 — 107
36. Logan Rohle, Fairfield — 55-54 — 109
36. Carson Emery, Whiteoak — 51-58 — 109
38. Nate Price, Whiteoak — 55-59 — 114
39. DJ Feck, Fayetteville — 68-52 — 120
40. Logan Bell, Manchester — 54-69 — 123
41. Noah Rudy, Whiteoak — 67-61 — 128
42. Ethan Phankuch, Fayetteville — 79-70 — 149
42. Jamie Holden, Fayetteville — 75-74 — 149
N/A. Bryce Posey — 53-NS — 53
N/A. Cole Belcher — 60-NS — 60
N/A. Logan Madison — 68-NS — 68
N/A. Owen Larrick, Fairfield — NS-57 — 57
N/A. Colton Vaughn, Eastern — NS-49 — 49