Royals, Liles ready to show they’re among the top

Lewis County’s Logan Liles enters the KGCA All-State Tournament in second place, just 20 points off the top spot. In 10 tournaments this season, Liles has five first-place finishes. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

For the Mason County boys’ golf team and Lewis County’s Logan Liles, it’s their time to show that they’re among the state’s top tier.

Over the next three weeks comes three tournaments to cap off their seasons, three of the most important tournaments in the season.

The stretch starts on Saturday when they play in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State Tournament at University Club of Kentucky in Lexington for the two-day, 36-hole tournament. Mason County is one of 15 teams in the state that qualified for the tournament, garnering All-State points throughout the season in qualified tournaments. Liles is one of 21 individuals to also be invited, bringing in 96 of the top golfers in the state for the tournament.

The Royals are currently tied for second in All-State points with Trinity and St. Henry with 495 points while Highlands is in first with 525 points.

Other schools qualified include Marshall County, Madison Central, St. Xavier, Taylor County, Lexington Christian, Clay County, Estill County, Daviess County, Greenwood, Ryle and Grant County.

Liles also enters in second place in his pursuit for Mr. Golf in Kentucky. The Lewis County junior has 505 points scored, trailing Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon by 20 points. With three tournaments remaining that include the KGCA, regional tournaments followed by the state tournament, anyone in striking distance has a chance to earn the distinction.

That includes Mason County’s trio of Mason Butler, Logan Shepherd and Kaden Grooms. Butler sits in 18th with 345 points, Shepherd in 37th with 235 points and Grooms in a tie for 52nd with 190 points. The top 10 players make the state’s first team All-State, the next 10 making the second team.

The Royals are hoping to redeem themselves from last season’s inaugural KGCA Tournament where they finished 15th out of 15 teams. A year older and with four of the five golfers back, they’re ready for redemption.

“Our expectations are higher. We’re in the last group, the last four teams and feel like we deserve to be here and need to play like it,” Royals coach Chad Mefford said. “It’s fantastic who we get to play with. This is a heck of a field.”

Mason County gets to tee it up with Highlands, Trinity and St. Henry on Saturday ranging from 11:18 a.m., to 12:18 p.m.

Starting off will be Zack Ring with 15-minute intervals between them, Evan Schumacher, Grooms, Shepherd and Butler to follow.

Liles tees off at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday with Wotherspoon and Montgomery County’s Logan McCormick in the final group of the day.

Saturday’s play is on the Big Blue course while they’ll play on the Wildcat course on Sunday.

The Royals are coming off their lowest score of the season on September 13, shooting a 293 at Houston Oaks and finishing in second place, one off of Highlands.

Shepherd shot the lowest round of his career with a 67, tying for medalist honors.

Throughout the season, the Royals have finished in the top three in 13 of 16 tournaments played in. This weekend will be the toughest field yet.

“The guys are pumped and ready to go. They get to play a full weekend on two legit courses against legit competition,” Mefford said.

Following the KGCA Tournament this weekend comes the 12th Region tournament at Eagle Trace on September 28 and if they were to win that, the KHSAA State Tournament would start on October 6 at Bowling Green Country Club.

In Liles’ 10 tournaments played this season, he has a top five finish in all of them. He’s won five tournaments, finished second in two, fourth in two and fifth in the other. His play has him as one of the top players in the state in the big field.

“I try not to make the tourneys bigger then they are. I see this one as another tourney, get up in the morning, get my one hour practice session and go down and play 18 holes,” Liles said. “I know this one means a lot and in region I get another chance to make it to state, but the more pressure I put on the tourney to play well takes the focus off staying solid.”

Staying solid has been Liles’ key to success this season, his average score at 69 in tournament play. If he can post two days in the 60’s this weekend, he’ll have a shot.

“It’s cool to play with the top state competition. It will be a fight to be at the top and try and pull out a good finish. I don’t see most of these guys often, but we’re friendly, everyone is cordial. Just have to relax and know that we’re going to perform well. Good shots will be hit, putts will be rolling in. I expect a good atmosphere,” Liles said.