Fleming’s system proves successful in putting up points

A lot of times people refer to a system as to what makes their players so successful.

Plug guys in an offense, run the plays that work regardless of personnel, gain yards, get points, rinse, repeat.

For Fleming County and their offense, while the system has proven it can pile up the points, it starts with the one calling the plays.

Jordan Fritz has been the Panthers offensive coordinator since 2012, been on staff since 2008, first joining when he was in college and pursuing his passion to coach football. While he’s had opportunities to run his own program, his home and most importantly his heart is in Fleming County.

“My passion is to coach football with these kids and the community. I’m more passionate about being here, I like it here and this is my home,” Fritz said.

He grew up a Panther and played as a Panther, a successful quarterback himself in the program.

Since taking over the offense in 2012, the Panthers have averaged 27.4 points per game in those eight seasons, ran by quarterbacks Desmond McAdams, Jacob Boyd, Josh Crump and Jonathan Maher.

The one thing all four had in common is they were fairly good at running the ball, able to open up the playbook even more.

When Zeke Conn or Buddy Morgan take that first snap in their opener Friday night against East Carter, similar attributes derive from the duo as well.

But the key to success?

“The important thing for me is just teaching them the right calls. A lot of times I have them get a feel, tell me what they’re seeing,” Fritz said. “Obviously we have a script and go with the game flow, but many times I take their input because they got to feel like they’re part of it and it’s not about me.”

It doesn’t just stop at the quarterback either. Fritz will take input from his skill players and lineman as well. His lineman are intricaal to what they do and despite the narrative of being big country boys and establishing the nickname “Hawg Squad” for themselves, Fritz finds them all quite intelligent.

“They’re smart. I encourage their input. The more guys that tell me what the defense is giving us the better,” Fritz said.

Having a coaching staff that’s played in the system helps too, assistants Aaron James and Heath Burnett played with the Panthers when Spencer was the coach and Fritz the offensive coordinator.

So even with all the adversity they and every high school football team has faced in Kentucky with limited practices, quarantines and roster turnover, the Panthers are still in pretty good shape as they enter 2020 due to the continuity.

Losing Maher hurts with his 1,000 passing and rushing yards he was able to get last year, but having four offensive lineman back with a very familiar coaching staff helps. They also return Tanner Weaver in the backfield and Cats’ Pause Class 3A, 6th District Preseason Player of the Year Logan Pinkley back at wideout.

“With the guys that help me now on offense with Coach Burnett and Coach James and having them play under us, they know the offense, they teach it and are experienced with it too,” Fritz said. “It’s important to have that consistency in the staff and with the kids.”

While last year’s 509 points and 39.1 points per game will be hard to duplicate, the offense in place will help. Their spread style offense came ahead of the times where nearly everyone is doing it now.

“We take those spread principles and apply it to power running, option attack, quick passing game or attacking you vertically. The offense is taking the spread formation and attacking a defense where they’re weak. That’s where the input from my guys really helps,” Fritz said.

While the quarterback is the centerpiece and may get all the glitz and glamour, the offense does a nice job of spreading the ball around, whether in the backfield or out wide. Often times there isn’t a 1,000-yard rusher during the season and pretty much all of the time four to five guys are entering the stat sheet in any given game with receptions.

“We don’t just come in and say this time we’re going to so and so, it’s about reading progressions. Our wide receivers know at any point in time it can go their way,” Fritz said.

On any given Friday night, four touchdown drives is the expectation based off the average over the years. They’ll hope to stay on pace with that come Friday, having their first game wiped out last week against Rowan County due to having to quarantine for an extended period of time and not getting enough fully padded practices in. They’ve had nearly two weeks to prepare for East Carter and hope they’re prepared enough when they kick off in Grayson Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

One thing is certain, the system in place will help with any early season struggles the Panthers may have.