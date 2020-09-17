Lady Saints off to best start in program history

When Chuck Hamilton took over the volleyball program at St. Patrick in 2014, the Lady Saints won one game that year.

Only three sets the entire season.

It was rough. Participation was low, the schedule was tough and interest in the program just wasn’t there.

While they endured the aches and pains over the next couple of seasons, the Lady Saints are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and a first district championship in program history could come with it.

They’ve already set one milestone for the program that began in 2003, a 7-0 start to the season, the best in program history. Three of those wins coming against 39th District opponents, including five-time reigning champ Bracken County.

This year’s team doesn’t feature a lot of height, no one standing over 5-foot-8, but they do feature a lot of heart.

“They’re all athletic and keep the ball alive. The girls know each other and play well together,” Hamilton said, who picked up his love for volleyball when he was a sports reporter here for The Ledger Independent covering games.

“These girls are very smart also. They coach themselves for the most part and it’s just fun to watch.”

So while in 2014 winning just a set was hard to come by, in 2020 losing a set is hard to find. In the 7-0 start, they’ve lost just one set and that came to Fleming County on Wednesday night.

The response?

A 25-7 third set to close the match out and remain undefeated.

“That was our best set of the season. They were much bigger and were hammering it at the net. We were getting to them, had 61 digs in the game. That really showed how we can cover the court in that game,” Hamilton said.

While there’s not a senior on the team, they have plenty of experience with nearly all of the roster starting their varsity careers in middle school. Hamilton credits the middle school feeder program for some of the success.

“That’s been the key in all this. The middle school program got on a roll for a couple of years and didn’t lose a game. They went 22-0 or something like that and won two middle school championships and its carried over here,” Hamilton said. “All the credit goes to the girls, the effort they are giving is incredible. I don’t have to do a lot of coaching and it has worked pretty well.”

Hamilton also wants to make sure he credits his assistant coach, Angie Brant. While Hamilton is the head coach and the male voice, he feels the girls relate to Brant well.

“Sometimes I wonder if they even listen to me. They just relate better to her,” Hamilton said.

Another formula to the success is the unselfishness on the team. Four players have at least double-digit kills, assists and aces while six have double-digit digs.

“The way they share the ball makes it hard to key in on anyone person. There’s a lot of kills and digs to go around and feel like there isn’t a weak spot on the floor,” Hamilton said.

Five of the six on the floor at any given time can play any position, Hamilton saying he doesn’t have just one designated libero, he has five with Caroline McKay, Makenna Roush, Faith Comer, Mandi Gilbert and Jaclyn Stewart possessing the all-around skill set. Mercedes Hedgecock is the lone front line player and leads the team in kills with 22 through the first six games.

As the season goes on, tougher matchups will arise, but there’s a possibility the Lady Saints could go into the 10th Region All “A” Championship on September 26 against Bishop Brossart with an undefeated record.

Heritage Academy, Ripley and Mason County stand in the way of that, the Lady Saints already having defeated the Lady Jays and Lady Royals this season.

September 26 will be one of the biggest games in program history. It’s their first All “A” championship appearance and they’ve never been able to defeat the ‘Lady Stangs, Brossart having a firm hold in All “A” tourney supremacy over the years.

But if they don’t get that one, they’ll work on continuing to build toward a district title. They’ll most likely enter as the favorites when the tournament rolls around in mid-October.

“I like the underdog role and that’s what we’re used to, but when the district tourney rolls around I’ll take the favorite role for a change. Anyone can still beat anyone in this district. We can still lose to anyone, but I feel like this is the most consistent team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Hamilton said.

If the consistency continues, a district title banner could very well be in sight.