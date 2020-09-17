Women’s Softball League up and running

Evan Dennison [email protected]
The inaugural Limestone YMCA Women’s Softball League got started last week. Over 50 players have joined on four teams with hopes to make it even bigger in the summer of 2021. (Submitted)

While playing co-ed softball leagues in Maysville at the Maysville-Mason County Rec Park, Alishia Fetters wanted to try and get more women involved.

She’d often run into one common excuse.

“I don’t want to play with men,” Fetters said. “That ball comes too fast.”

So Fetters thought of trying to get a women’s league together. She brought the idea to the Limestone YMCA and while it was a good idea on the surface, many didn’t think anything would come from it.

Fetters drew up interest with her softball colleagues she’s been playing with over the years and others started to follow.

Over 50 players later and Maysville has its first YMCA adult women’s slow pitch softball league.

The league started last week with four teams and plans to run for four weeks with playoffs to follow at the Rec Park.

“The first week went great. Everyone showed up and we had three games that night,” Fetters said. “I’ve had great responses and everyone seemed like they had a blast and we hope to continue to enjoy it. There’s not a whole lot for women to do around here and we hope this gives them something to do.”

Each team will get 6-8 games with a single elimination tournament to follow, winners getting t-shirts.

Fetters plays a lot of co-ed softball, but often finds it hard for even herself to find time to play, a mother and working a full-time job. Many other have the same issues.

“We’re hoping a set schedule of one night and encourage them to bring their kids helps,” Fetters said.

The goal is get the league running this year and make it even bigger come the summer of 2021. If someone is still interested in playing, they can reach out to the YMCA and they’ll try to place them on a team. Age limit is 16 and up with parent permission for anyone under 18.

“A lot of girls that had seasons taken away are playing. Next summer we’re hoping to get at least six teams. Hopefully we can get more from around the area, Maysville is a good centralized location so hopefully we can get some teams from Ohio and Morehead as well,” Fetters said.

