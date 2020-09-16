The 2020 College Football season changes from day-to-day as conferences try to strike a balance between public health and a somewhat return to normalcy that we have been use to on Saturday fall afternoons.

I guess we have to wait to find out what conferences will play and how the National Playoffs will look like in December.

I don’t know if they will award the Heisman Trophy this year as some of the best college players will not have the chance to showcase their talents. My picks this year will vary from week-to-week as it is still in doubt who plays or if the game would be cancelled because of COVID-19.

This year like every other year I wrote this column is to dedicate it to Punk Griffin who gave us his picks for decades. Heck, this column might run in the spring as some conferences had pushed their football season to the spring.

The first trivia question this year pertains to a famous actor. Marion Morrison played football for Southern Cal but due to injury became an actor.

He became a great actor, the question is what was Marion Morrison’s stage name?

This Week’s Picks (Last Season 264-76, 78%):

Notre Dame over South Florida: The Irish fresh off their first ACC conference win, takes this game by 17.

Cincinnati over Austin Peay: The Bearcats will score over 50 in this easy win.

Western Kentucky over Liberty: The Toppers regroup this week with a 14-point win.

Duke over Boston College: The Dukies got off to a rocky start last week, but wins this one by three.

Oklahoma State over Tulsa: The Cowboys win this one by double digits.

Georgia Tech over UCF: This one will be tight but I pick the Yellow Jackets.

North Carolina over Charlotte: I believe that this Chapel Hill squad is for real this year.

Miami (Fla) over Louisville: My mild upset pick of the week.

Clemson over Citadel: The only thing that Citadel has in this game is if they win the coin flip.

North Carolina State over Wake Forest: This ACC game will be tough to pick, but I pick the Wolfpack barely.