KHSAA sets dates for basketball, fall sports championships

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control met Wednesday to discuss matters on fall sports championship dates and what to expect looking ahead for the start of basketball and other winter sports.
While the start of basketball practice will be pushed back 11 days, the Board voted to keep the start of the regular season as is, with games beginning on November 23 with no changes to postseason dates or game limits.
Practice starts on October 26, giving teams 28 days of practice time before the ball gets rolled out for real.
The board voted that the KHSAA Sweet 16 basketball tournament will be held March 3-7, with the girls the following week, March 10-14, at Rupp Arena. District tournaments around the state will begin on Feb. 15 with regional tournaments beginning one week later.
Other winter sports start dates include bowling on Nov. 2 for the first day of practice, competitive cheerleading and dance with practice starting Monday, swimming on Nov. 2 with the first day of competition Nov. 16 and wrestling also on Nov. 2, with competition slated to begin on December 7. No competition dates were set yet for bowling, competitive cheerleading or dance.
As for fall sports, the Board approved dates for fall sports championships in cross country, golf and volleyball.
In cross country, the Board approved the allowance for competition on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the State Cross Country Championships. That could allow the Class A, AA and AAA state meets to be run on different days to minimize crowds. The state meet weekend is October 30-November 1 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. A schedule for the days of each class to run will be released at a later date.
Golf is still scheduled to hold the state championship in Bowling Green on October 6-7 for boys and October 9-10 for girls. But with Bowling Green and Warren County a current hotspot for COVID-19, the Board approved a plan to allow the tournament to be moved from Bowling Green Country Club to an alternate site if needed.
Volleyball’s state tournament was altered a little bit with the Board approving the creation of a semi-state round for volleyball with regions 1-8 and 9-16 having a blind draw within each of these semi-state areas. The previous state tournament format involved all 16 regional champions playing first-round games on Friday, quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday and the championship match on Sunday. This year only, eight teams will advance to Valley High School for the state tournament. The tentative plan is to play state quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 6, and the semifinals and championship on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Outside of golf, fall sports began on September 7 and while there have been some cancellations and some concerns, seasons are moving along so far.
“Where we’ve had concerns expressed, for the most part, are from non-essential people,” Tackett said. “We feel really good about the two to three hours that they’re playing games or in practice. We don’t all feel really good about the 21 or 22 other hours. Given they’re social animals, that’s where we’ve heard people have had trouble – a party here, a field event there, a bonfire, something. We’ve had all kinds of stories.”