Bracken’s bout with Jackson Co. called off

Evan Dennison [email protected]

Bracken County’s football home opener on Friday against Jackson County has been canceled.

Citing the high positivity rate to COVID-19 in Jackson County, an abundance of caution will be taken.

“In accordance with the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education, it is in the best interest of public health to cancel the Jackson Co. at Bracken Co. Football Game scheduled for Friday, September 18,” the Bracken County Twitter account posted on Tuesday.

The Polar Bears opened their season last Friday with a 28-0 win at Trimble County and were set to host the Generals, who were coming off a 46-14 loss to Shelby Valley. The win was Bracken County’s first since October 26, 2018 after enduring an 0-11 season last year.

Unless a game is picked up between now and Friday, this shortens the Polar Bears season to seven games, set to return to play September 25 when they play at Dayton.

This would also push Bracken County’s home opener to October 16, the first four games of their season on the road.

