Kentucky Prep AP Football Polls

September 12, 2020
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Port Adelaide
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
12 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: The British GT Championship, Donington Park, United Kingdom
2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 1, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA: World RX of of Finland 1, Kouvola, Finland (taped)
11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA: World RX of of Finland 2, Kouvola, Finland (taped)
BOWLING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA: Tour Finals, Show 3, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA: Tour Finals, Show 4, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State
ESPN2 — Charlotte at Appalachian State
FOX — Louisiana Tech at Baylor
FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana (Monroe) at Army
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Duke at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia Tech at Florida State
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Texas State
ESPNU — Campbell at Georgia Southern
FS1 — Arkansas State at Kansas State
4 p.m.
ACCN — Austin Peay at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
ESPNU — The Citadel at South Florida
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Tulane at South Alabama
8 p.m.
ACCN — Western Kentucky at Louisville
10 p.m.
FS1 — Coastal Carolina at Kansas
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 122 miles
FISHING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — MLF: Pro Bass Tour, Mississippi River (taped)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Third Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at NC
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Kia at NC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 246: Juan Archuleta vs. Patricky Mix (Bantamweights), Montville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees
6 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Philadelphia at Miami
7 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
8 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at St. Louis
FOX — Houston at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Minnesota
9 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Finals: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Fulham
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at OL Reign
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals
4 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Women’s Final, Flushing, N.Y.
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
Sunday, September 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney
5 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
1 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
3 p.m.
FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, Millville, N.J.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped)
CYCLING
7 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 109 miles
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington (12:30 p.m.)
2 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at St. Louis
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
4 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR San Francisco at San Diego
8 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Miami at New England, Las Vegas at Carolina, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, Green Bay at Minnesota, Philadelphia at Washington
4:05 p.m.
CBS — LA Chargers at Cincinnati
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Arizona at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at LA Rams
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, First Interstate Arena, Billings, Mont. (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA WSL: Arsenal at West Ham United (taped)
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Pendley vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Men’s Final, Flushing, N.Y.
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.