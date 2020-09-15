Kentucky Prep AP Football Polls

September 15, 2020

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Pikeville (9) 1-0 98

2. Paintsville – 1-0 81

3. Lou. Ky. Country Day – 0-0 70

4. Newport Central Catholic (1) 1-0 65

5. Lou. Holy Cross – 1-0 50

6. Williamsburg – 0-0 43

7. Raceland – 0-1 38

8. Bethlehem – 1-0 24

9. Hazard – 0-1 18

10. Crittenden Co. – 0-1 16

Others receiving votes: Pineville 13. Campbellsville 10. Nicholas Co. 8. Eminence 6. Bracken Co. 3. Dayton 2. Bishop Brossart 2. Frankfort 1. Lynn Camp 1. Sayre 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Somerset (6) 1-0 94

2. Beechwood (1) 1-0 84

3. Lex. Christian (3) 1-0 82

4. Breathitt Co. – 1-0 58

5. Mayfield – 0-1 42

6. Caldwell Co. – 1-0 40

7. Owensboro Catholic – 1-0 36

8. Murray – 1-0 34

9. Danville – 0-0 27

10. West Carter – 1-0 17

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 10. Shelby Valley 6. Newport 6. Leslie Co. 5. Cov. Holy Cross 4. McLean Co. 3. Lloyd Memorial 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Belfry (9) 1-0 90

2. Lou. Christian Academy – 1-0 80

3. Ashland Blazer – 0-0 65

4. Lou. DeSales – 0-1 55

(tie) Elizabethtown – 1-0 55

6. Bardstown – 1-0 42

7. Taylor Co. – 1-0 28

8. Bell Co. – 0-1 24

9. Russell – 1-0 22

10. Glasgow – 1-0 15

Others receiving votes: Paducah Tilghman 12. LaRue Co. 4. Pike Co. Central 2. Floyd Central 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Johnson Central (8) 1-0 89

2. Boyle Co. (1) 1-0 81

3. Lou. Central – 0-0 63

4. Lex. Catholic – 0-0 54

(tie) Franklin Co. – 1-0 54

6. Hopkinsville – 1-0 39

7. Corbin – 0-1 33

8. Wayne Co. – 0-1 24

9. Logan Co. – 1-0 20

10. Knox Central – 1-0 12

Others receiving votes: John Hardin 6. Franklin-Simpson 6. Shelby Co. 4. Harlan Co. 3. Letcher County Central 3. Madisonville-North Hopkins 3. Holmes 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Cov. Catholic (5) 1-0 86

2. Bowling Green (4) 1-0 82

3. South Warren – 1-0 62

4. Frederick Douglass – 0-1 57

5. Owensboro – 1-0 56

6. Scott Co. – 1-0 42

7. South Oldham – 0-0 24

8. Highlands – 0-1 21

9. Southwestern – 1-0 20

10. Conner – 1-0 16

Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 11. Madison Southern 4. North Bullitt 4. Greenwood 3. Cooper 2. Pulaski Co. 2. Christian Co. 2. Lou. Fairdale 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Lou. Trinity (9) 1-0 90

2. Lou. Male – 0-0 75

(tie) North Hardin – 1-0 75

4. Lou. DuPont Manual – 0-0 60

5. Simon Kenton – 1-0 45

6. Lou. St. Xavier – 0-1 37

7. Lou. Ballard – 0-0 34

8. McCracken County – 1-0 32

9. Lou. Fern Creek – 0-0 27

10. George Rogers Clark – 0-0 7

Others receiving votes: Ryle 5. Central Hardin 3. Oldham Co. 3. Lex. Tates Creek 2.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; KPG Football, Owensboro; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

