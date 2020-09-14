Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, September 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Samsung at KT

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

5 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Miami (4 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Atlanta at Baltimore

Fox Sports Ohio — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at NY Giants

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Sheffield United

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Tuesday, September 15

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 102 miles

6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at KT

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — LG at Hanwha

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Colorado

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

