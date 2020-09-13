HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Lady Saints in All “A” final, Royals second at Bourbon Invitational

Evan Dennison [email protected]

St. Patrick’s volleyball team is headed to the 10th Region All “A” championship game after they defeated Robertson County, 2-0 (25-14, 25-9) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Jaclyn Steward tallied six aces and Caroline McKay collected six kills in the victory. Mandi Gilbert had three aces to go with eight assists while Mercedes Hedgecock added four kills.

The win improves them to 3-0 on the season. They face Mason County on Monday in their next matchup.

ROYALS SHOOTS SEASON LOW AT BOURBON COUNTY INVITATIONAL

Mason County shot a season low on Sunday at the Bourbon County Invitational by shooting a 293 at Houston Oaks Golf Course, one stroke off first-place Highlands.

Logan Shepherd also shot a season low with a 67.

Kaden Grooms followed with a 74, Evan Schumacher carding a 75, Mason Butler a 77 and Zack Ring with a 83.

On Saturday, the Royals finished third at the Montgomery County Invitational at Golf at Acorns, shooting a 305.

Kaden Grooms led the Royals five on Saturday with a 75, Shepherd and Mason Butler shooting 76’s, Evan Schumacher with a 78 and Zack Ring with an 80.

They continue their end of the regular season schedule with the KGCA All-State Tournament September 19-20 at University Club in Lexington. Only the top 15 teams in the state and the next 25 individuals in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association are invited. As of Friday, the Royals were in second place in the standings as a team.

