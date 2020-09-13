Top Photos of the Week

September 13, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Bracken County’s Holly Keuper digs a ball against St. Patrick on Wednesday during the Lady Bears match with the Lady Saints.

Bracken County’s Holly Keuper digs a ball against St. Patrick on Wednesday during the Lady Bears match with the Lady Saints.

<p>Mason County’s Sarah Bravard goes for a kill in their match with Augusta on Tuesday as the Lady Royals took on the Lady Panthers.</p>

Mason County’s Sarah Bravard goes for a kill in their match with Augusta on Tuesday as the Lady Royals took on the Lady Panthers.

<p>Mason County’s girls cross country team won the Mason County Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Royals won the 11-team event by two points over Ryle.</p>

Mason County’s girls cross country team won the Mason County Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Royals won the 11-team event by two points over Ryle.

<p>Augusta’s Braylie Curtis takes off from the starting line at the Mason County Invitational on Saturday. Curtis was a medalist, finishing ninth.</p>

Augusta’s Braylie Curtis takes off from the starting line at the Mason County Invitational on Saturday. Curtis was a medalist, finishing ninth.

<p>Mason County’s Dravin Routt (55) and Dillon Osgood (12) team up to make a tackle in their game Friday night against Grant County. Osgood led the Royals with 10 tackles, Routt added four.</p>

Mason County’s Dravin Routt (55) and Dillon Osgood (12) team up to make a tackle in their game Friday night against Grant County. Osgood led the Royals with 10 tackles, Routt added four.

<p>Mason County prepares to take the field during their season opener against Grant County on Friday night. The Royals won the contest 34-18.</p>

Mason County prepares to take the field during their season opener against Grant County on Friday night. The Royals won the contest 34-18.

<p>St. Patrick’s Caleb Poczatek makes a save during their match with George Rogers Clark on Thursday.</p>

St. Patrick’s Caleb Poczatek makes a save during their match with George Rogers Clark on Thursday.

<p>St. Patrick’s Garrett Tesmer battles for possession with George Rogers Clark’s Trevon Curtis during their match on Thursday.</p>

St. Patrick’s Garrett Tesmer battles for possession with George Rogers Clark’s Trevon Curtis during their match on Thursday.

Bracken County’s Holly Keuper digs a ball against St. Patrick on Wednesday during the Lady Bears match with the Lady Saints.

Mason County’s Sarah Bravard goes for a kill in their match with Augusta on Tuesday as the Lady Royals took on the Lady Panthers.

Mason County’s girls cross country team won the Mason County Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Royals won the 11-team event by two points over Ryle.

Augusta’s Braylie Curtis takes off from the starting line at the Mason County Invitational on Saturday. Curtis was a medalist, finishing ninth.

Mason County’s Dravin Routt (55) and Dillon Osgood (12) team up to make a tackle in their game Friday night against Grant County. Osgood led the Royals with 10 tackles, Routt added four.

Mason County prepares to take the field during their season opener against Grant County on Friday night. The Royals won the contest 34-18.

St. Patrick’s Caleb Poczatek makes a save during their match with George Rogers Clark on Thursday.

St. Patrick’s Garrett Tesmer battles for possession with George Rogers Clark’s Trevon Curtis during their match on Thursday.

Trending Recipes