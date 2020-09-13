Polar Bears get first win since 2018

Evan Dennison [email protected]

Bracken County already upped their win total from 2019 as they opened the season with a 28-0 win at Trimble County Friday night.

The Polar Bears got two touchdowns from Payton Gilvin, 17 tackles and a fumble return from Caleb Jefferson as the defense pitched a shutout in their first win in the Tim Carver era.

Bracken County endured a 0-11 season last year and allowed 459 points, Friday’s defensive effort yielding just 112 yards to Trimble. Jefferson also added a forced fumble and an additional fumble to his stat sheet.

Sophomore Chase Wilson threw for 123 yards and a touchdown that included a 90-yard pass to Nathan Jefferson.

Gilvin ended with 149 yards with his two scores and added two, two-point conversions as well.

The Polar Bears will look to go to 2-0 when they host Jackson County on Friday.

