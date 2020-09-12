Henderson, Lady Royals win Mason County Invitational

Mason County’s Carson Adams (right) races towards the finish line during Saturday’s Mason County Invitational. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Layla Henderson was determined to get to the top.

After a frustrating 2019 season and with an offseason of hard work, the sophomore is getting to where she wants to be as she started off her first Invitational of the season with a win at the Mason County Invitational on Saturday.

Henderson ran the shortened race from a 5k to a 3k on Saturday in a time of 11:33, also helping the Lady Royals earn a first-place finish in the meet.

Her offseason work is already coming to fruition.

“Over the summer I was ready to get started and be serious with it,” Henderson said after going through a disappointing 2019 season, dealing with a health condition. “It was really hard mentally, because I couldn’t be where I was at the beginning of the season last year, but that kind of motivated me to work harder to get back up at the front pack.”

And front of the pack she was on Saturday, pretty much leading the race all the way through in the first of three heats in the Class AA/AAA morning meet. The race had to be separated in three heats to meet social distancing guidelines.

Her teammate Paige Decker wasn’t far behind her throughout the race, Decker finishing in fourth with a time of 11:42, the two of four Lady Royals to finish in the top 15 and getting all five runners placing in the top 23. Elizabeth Lavinder (12:24) finished 12th, Hayden Faris (12:27) 15th and Alyssa Bisotti (13:10) 23rd.

Despite the shortened race and spread out heats, coach Mark Kachler was pleased with the Lady Royals performance, expected to be one of the top Class AA teams in the state once again.

“It’s a learning experience for all of us, for me and for them. I thought they responded extremely well and really proud of the way they performed. Super proud of Layla pulling out the victory today. Real strong performance from Paige and the other girls,” Kachler said. “Had four in the top 15 and five in the top 25 even with Alyssa Bisotti with a little under the weather this week. A lot to build on and a lot to be proud of. I thought all 10 of our girls were exceptionally good today.”

The Lady Royals topped Ryle by two points with 55 points in the meet, Ryle with 57. Region foes Boyd County (84 points) and Rowan County (130 points) placed in the top four.

Henderson’s win at an Invitational comes on her home course, a course she’s all too familiar with in her offseason training.

“Run it all the time. It’s pretty nice. I knew the course, knew when to start picking it up. It was nice to win on our course,” Henderson said.

Kachler alluded to Henderson being the runner to watch on the team this year in preseason talks and the times she was putting in during training.

“Cross country is a very fair sport in it gives you back to what you give it. Sometimes it’s proportional to your talent level, but it does give you back what you give it where in other sports size can be the differential where in cross country, heart can be the differential. That’s not to downplay the other girls work have done to diminish that, every one of them are working and that’s a culture thing,” Kachler said.

Fleming County also participated in the meet, finishing 11th, led by Erin Pease, who finished 59th in a time of 14:30. Pease was followed by Kalynn Pease (14:36) in 62nd, Elizabeth Womack (16:40) in 78th, Addison Corwin (17:40) in 82nd and Alisa Gray (17:54) in 83rd.

CLASS AA/AAA BOYS

Boyd County cruised past the competition in the boys’ race, getting their top five runners in the top 13 and scoring 30 points, 51 points clear of second place Ryle.

JB Terrill won the race in a time of 9:54, Rowan County’s Jonah Stanley coming in second with a time of 10:12.

Simon Kenton (86 points), Rowan County (105 points) and Dixie Heights (141) points rounded out the top five in the boys race.

Mason County finished eighth with 211 points and were led by Carson Adams in 27th place with a time of 11:02. He was followed by Tyler Thompson (11:27) in 39th place, Cole Wright (12:05) 52nd, Peyton Ullery (12:15) 53rd and Kenton Caudill (16:16) 69th.

“It’s going to be a process for these guys, it just is. They’re young, they’ve got to learn and mature and we’ve all got to be patient. Sometimes Rome wasn’t built in a day. We’re willing to do that, we’re hoping they’re willing to do that. You just take every experience from it and just move on,” Kachler said.

Fleming County had two runners, Claeb Fannin (14:32) in 66th and Kaine Roberts (14:56) 68th.

While the course was shortened, runners were spaced out and spectators were limited, things seemed to go smoothly in the first weekend meets of the season.

“We’re blessed it’s the first weekend of the year. Everyone’s in good humor to be just out here and able to compete. As this grinds on through the season and we continue to have small races, continue to have shortened distances for the next few weeks it will be interesting to see how good a humor people stay in,” Kachler said.

CLASS A BOYS

Beechwood breezed in the Class A boys’ race on Saturday afternoon with 26 points, 27 points clear of runner-up Villa Madonna.

The Tigers took the top two spots with Kaden Marker (10:12) in first and Nathaniel Weldemichael in second (10:15).

The top area boys’ runner was Bracken County’s Damon Bryant in a time of 10:39 and in seventh place. His teammate Carson King finished 41st in a time of 13:45.

Augusta’s Conner Snapp led the Panthers in a time of 11:18, finishing 18th. His Panther teammates Bryant Curtis (11:33) finished 21st, Grayson Miller (12:57) 36th and Eli Cline (16:34) 51st.

CLASS A GIRLS

Bishop Brossart had the top four runners and a near perfect score with five of the top seven runners in the Class A girls’ race.

The Lady ‘Stangs scored 16 points, topping Villa Madonna by 33 points. Olivia Holbrook was the winner in a time of 11:32, beating teammate Claire Curtsinger by 24 seconds.

The top area girls’ runner was Augusta’s Braylie Curtis in a time of 12:56, finishing ninth.

Bracken County’s Macey Dietrich finished 44th in a time of 16:34.

TEAM STANDINGS

CLASS AA/AAA GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS

1. Mason County — 55

2. Ryle — 57

3. Boyd County — 84

4. Rowan County — 130

5. Dixie Heights — 143

6. Notre Dame — 148

7. Simon Kenton — 179

8. Montgomery County — 200

9. Ashland Blazer — 204

10. Greenup County — 249

11. Fleming County — 317

CLASS AA/AAA BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS

1. Boyd County — 30

2. Ryle — 81

3. Simon Kenton — 86

4. Rowan County — 105

5. Dixie Heights — 141

6. Ashland Blazer — 147

7. Montgomery County — 150

8. Mason County — 211

CLASS A BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS

1. Beechwood — 26

2. Villa Madonna — 53

3. Bishop Brossart — 53

4. Holy Cross — 92

5. Bellevue — 148

6. Newport Central Catholic — 159

CLASS A GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS

1. Bishop Brossart — 16

2. Villa Madonna — 49

3. Lexington Christian — 81

4. Beechwood — 107

5. Frankfort — 137

6. Holy Cross — 178

7. Nicholas County — 184