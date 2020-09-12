Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, September 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Port Adelaide

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

12 p.m.

CBSSN — GT: The British GT Championship, Donington Park, United Kingdom

2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 1, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIA: World RX of of Finland 1, Kouvola, Finland (taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIA: World RX of of Finland 2, Kouvola, Finland (taped)

BOWLING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA: Tour Finals, Show 3, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA: Tour Finals, Show 4, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State

ESPN2 — Charlotte at Appalachian State

FOX — Louisiana Tech at Baylor

FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana (Monroe) at Army

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Duke at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia Tech at Florida State

ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Texas State

ESPNU — Campbell at Georgia Southern

FS1 — Arkansas State at Kansas State

4 p.m.

ACCN — Austin Peay at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Citadel at South Florida

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Tulane at South Alabama

8 p.m.

ACCN — Western Kentucky at Louisville

10 p.m.

FS1 — Coastal Carolina at Kansas

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 122 miles

FISHING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — MLF: Pro Bass Tour, Mississippi River (taped)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Third Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at NC

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Kia at NC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

PARAMOUNT — Bellator 246: Juan Archuleta vs. Patricky Mix (Bantamweights), Montville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees

6 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Philadelphia at Miami

7 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox

8 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at St. Louis

FOX — Houston at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference Finals: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Fulham

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at OL Reign

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals

4 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Women’s Final, Flushing, N.Y.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

Sunday, September 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney

5 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

1 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.

FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, Millville, N.J.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped)

CYCLING

7 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 109 miles

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington (12:30 p.m.)

2 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at St. Louis

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

4 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR San Francisco at San Diego

8 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Miami at New England, Las Vegas at Carolina, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, Green Bay at Minnesota, Philadelphia at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — LA Chargers at Cincinnati

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Arizona at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at LA Rams

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

RODEO

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, First Interstate Arena, Billings, Mont. (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FA WSL: Arsenal at West Ham United (taped)

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Pendley vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Men’s Final, Flushing, N.Y.

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

