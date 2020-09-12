Sports on TV

How about that for a change of style?

Entering the 2020 season, Mason County knew they were going to change their style of play to a more run-heavy offense, 425 yards later and week one they pass with flying colors in a 34-18 win over Grant County, Friday night in Maysville.

Without a single completion, the Royals took to the ground and played smash mouth football, running the ball 58 times to just six pass attempts in the season opening win.

“What about that o-line though and the fullbacks,” Royals coach Jonathan Thomas said. “Dearing ran well, Ashton ran well, I can’t speak enough about our o-line and Brandon. Chad, the cuts those guys were making, the patience that they had getting it set up, that’s kind of the things we’ve been working on. We’re going to have to be able to stretch the field at times because teams are going to stack the box on us, but being able to put the ball on the ground like we wanted to is very good stuff for our team tonight.”

Brandon Dearing led the rushing rampage with 188 yards on 27 carries and scored three times. Quarterback Ashton Adams added 107 yards on eight carries and a score while Chad Clark-Roberts showed some nifty footwork on a 24-yard rushing touchdown as he collected 79 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

When the game was in doubt after Grant County made it 14-12 scoring on their first drive of the second half to make it a two-point game, the Royals responded in a big way, scoring on their next three drives while the defense stood their ground until a late Braves score.

“That felt great. We definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without all our guys handling their responsibility and picking up blocks downfield. Once you hit that feeling, you know you got this. It gives you extra energy and once you score it gives you even more energy and then it just keeps getting better from there and you can just build on it in the game,” Adams said.

The rushing attack had the gaudy numbers, but Dearing and company were sure to thank the guys up front who made it possible.

“I’m really proud of my fullbacks and my lineman for blocking for me for the way that they did. It was astonishing to me to be able to find those holes because they’re doing their blocking patterns correctly. It’s just great to finally have that,” Dearing said. “

Dearing got the scoring started off with a four-yard run on the Royals opening drive that went smoothly in seven plays and 55 yards. He’d add another score in the second quarter with 3:12 before the half, this one nine yards out, set up by an Adams 38-yard run on the drive.

The Braves got the momentum on their side before the half with a quick score in less than two minutes when Logan Sutherland got the first of his three rushing touchdowns from five yards out to make it 14-6 going into the half.

Out of the half, the Braves took the opening drive 80 yards as Sutherland scored from two yards out, scoring their second straight drive due to a key fourth down penalty by the Royals, making it 14-12.

“I’d like for us to get off the field a few more times tonight, I didn’t like our third and fourth down efficiency. As a defensive unit we have to get off the field when we’re supposed to get off the field. If you want to win big games and go deep in the playoffs later on in the year, we have to be able to do those things,” Thomas said.

Adams answered on the next possession with a 29-yard run around the left edge for a score, Clark-Roberts following on their next drive with the 24-yard scamper, to make it 27-12 late in the third.

The Royals defense then forced their second turnover of the game when Terrell Henry picked off a pass at the beginning of the fourth, Adams also adding a pick in the red zone in the first quarter, showing his versatility as he knocked home four extra points and made a key play in the punting game, catching a bad snap and somehow getting the punt off through traffic in the first half to prevent further damage.

The icing on the cake came on Dearing’s third score of the day, this one eight yards out with 4:10 left to play, making it 34-12.

The Braves answered quickly on Sutherland’s four-yard run that was set up by a 46-yard pass on the previous play, but couldn’t stop the Royals rushing attack the rest of the way to get the ball back.

Opening up at 1-0 in a shortened season is key, especially with a younger group that needs to work their confidence up. The Royals will get a bye week coming now, before they start district play with Pendleton County at home on September 25.

“We approach every week that we need to get better. It doesn’t matter if we have a game coming up or not. Our goal is to get better every single day. We need to get better, develop guys so they can play and we can have a shot in the end,” Thomas said.

Sutherland led Grant County with 126 rushing yards on 36 carries. Quarterback Conner Knipp was 8-of-19 passing for 132 yards with the two interceptions. The Braves face Carroll County next week on the road.

ROYALS 34, BRAVES 18

GRANT COUNTY – 0-6-6-6 — 18

MASON COUNTY – 7-7-13-7 — 34

SCORING

1ST QUARTER

MC — Dearing 4-yard run (Adams kick) 9:49

2ND QUARTER

MC — Dearing 9-yard run (Adams kick) 3:12

GC — Sutherland 5-yard run (run failed) 1:16

3RD QUARTER

GC — Sutherland 2-yard run (run failed) 7:50

MC — Adams 29-yard run (Adams kick) 6:02

MC — Clark-Roberts 24-yard run (kick blocked) 1:29

4TH QUARTER

MC — Dearing 8-yard run (Adams kick) 4:10

GC — Sutherland 4-yard run (run failed) 3:45

Game Stats

Passing: Grant 132 yards (Knipp 8/19), Mason 0 yards (Henry 0/4, Adams 0/2)

Rushing: Grant 168 yards (Sutherland 36-126, Knipp 6-37, Fulgham 1-5), Mason 425 yards (Dearing 27-188, Adams 8-107, Clark-Roberts 11-79, Henry 8-35, Walker 4-16)

Receiving: Grant (Bick 2-78, Dionne 4-22, Simpson 2-32), Mason N/A

Turnovers: Grant 2, Mason 0

Penalties: Grant 3-20, Mason 5-48

Records: Grant County 0-1, Mason County 1-0