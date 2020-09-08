Augusta gets win No. 1 for Crouch

One team is senior heavy and expecting big things while the other two are building back up after losing some seniors and top players to transferring.

Mason County returns nine seniors while Fleming County lost nine seniors and St. Patrick also lost a ton of talent to graduation and transfers.

After sending an email questionnaire to each coach, here’s a look at the Kentucky Ledger Independent boys’ soccer teams as the 2020 season begins on Monday.

MASON COUNTY (8-11-2)

A team filled with seniors has the Royals hopeful to do something they haven’t in quite some time, win a district championship.

At any given time, the Royals can roll out almost a full field of seniors if they wished to do so.

“When (Cesar) Briseño is cleared to play, we can almost field an entire team of seniors. I’m looking for that senior class to lead the team,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said, who enters his third season with the team.

Nicholas Thomas and AP Perry return as a dangerous goal scoring duo, while Jansen Biddle, Gavin Cracraft and Drew Wood look to set them up in the midfield. The back line will have depth and experience too as they’re led by Parker Free and Brayden Porter on defense with Jake Wenz in goal.

“It’s tough to pick just a couple players to watch. We have so much talent spread around this field this year,” Forsythe said.

In order to bring the district title trophy back home, the Royals will most likely have to get past Harrison County, the reigning champ who knocked the Royals off 2-1 on their home field a season ago in the title tilt.

“I’d like to think we’ll end up at the top of our district this year, but we have tough opposition. I’m really looking forward to testing ourselves against Pendleton and Harrison this year,” Forsythe said.

The Royals get underway Thursday when they play at Boyd County.

ST. PATRICK (7-12-1 in 2019)

A late season surge had the Saints rolling into the postseason last year before a heartbreaking loss to Harrison County in overtime of the district tournament ended their season.

Now the Saints are looking at a rebuilding year, losing some key seniors and some others to transferring.

Father Michael Black comes back for his fourth season with the team in the last five years and is excited to get going with this bunch.

“We have fresh young blood with enthusiasm to learn the beautiful game. If COVID has taught us anything, it is the blessing of school and sports, as a true extension of the classroom, in these kids’ lives,” Black said.

The Saints will look for Caleb Poczatek to be a wall in goal as he enters his third season as keeper. Alan Briseno will be looked upon as another captain and Black looks for him to control the pace and flow of the game on the field.

St. Patrick is hopeful to build up throughout the season and to be peaking in time for postseason.

“While underdogs this year to some talented teams in our area, I think we have the potential to surprise some people,” Black said.

The Saints get their season started Thursday when they host George Rogers Clark.

FLEMING COUNTY (10-8-1 in 2019)

A year removed from their first region tournament victory in program history and back-to-back double-digit win seasons, the Panthers will have to replace nine seniors from a season ago as they try to build back up.

Dallas Hicks enters his second year with the team and is hopeful to get some of his younger players up to speed with the five seniors he has on the roster.

”We lost some very important players however, my guys are ready to rise to the challenge,” Hicks said.

Some players to watch for the Panthers this season will be junior Wade Skaggs, senior Kyle McKinney and freshman Brodie Knarr. Skaggs had a freak injury while playing in goal and has had to reinvent his game, Hicks said. McKinney will be relied on to be a key defender and Knarr’s offseason work should have him ready for the varsity level.

As is the case on an annual basis, the team to target in the 61st District is Rowan County, who’s won the district every year since it was formed in 2012.

“This year will be a tough battle in our district. Bath and Menifee always play us tough and Rowan’s record against the district speaks for itself,” Hicks said. “But our visions and goals are still set high and we are confident for a competitive season.”

The Panthers open up their season on Tuesday when they host Bath County.