Augusta gets win No. 1 for Crouch

Augusta coach Joey Crouch gets his first career varsity win as the Lady Panthers defeat Mason County, 2-0 (25-21, 25-20), Tuesday, in Augusta. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
AUGUSTA — Despite a big roster turnover with graduation and a first year coach, Augusta got its 2020 season off to a good start.
With a limited crowd on hand due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines in the Panthers Den, the Lady Panthers didn’t show any signs of the deer in the headlights look with an inexperienced team as they topped the team that ended their season last year with a 2-0 (25-20, 25-21) victory over Mason County.
Not only the first win for 2020, but the first win for new coach Joey Crouch.
“Feels great, feels great for the girls. We’ve been practicing since June and they’ve been waiting for this. Kids all over Kentucky were anxious just to play, just to see them smiling, having fun, that’s what this is all about,” Crouch said.
An emphasis for Crouch during preseason practices was their offensive formations and serving. The serving reps paid dividends on Tuesday as they racked up 15 aces, helping offset 15 service errors in the match. Despite the service errors, Augusta limited their errors in the contest to five.
“With our different offense, everyone has to understand they have a specific job and they need to embrace that role that they need to play for us to be successful,” Crouch said.
Chelsea Shields and Ryann Cooper led in the service department with five aces apiece, Cooper’s run of three consecutive aces in closing the second set proving pivotal to give the Lady Panthers a 19-16 advantage in breaking a 16-16 tie, while Shields closed the contest out with an ace.
Shields is just one of three seniors on the Lady Panthers roster, as they had to deal with the loss of seven seniors from a season ago.
“Mason County battled back there in that second set, tied it up, went up one or two. Our girls grinded it out and fought back. Before we could just take it all in and be like ‘uh oh’, we didn’t let our foundation rattle. That was very big for us,” Crouch said.
In the first set, Augusta showed poise as they closed the first set out with an 11-3 run.
Olivia Caudill’s strong play at the net earned her four kills, matching Mason County’s Alyssa Cracraft with four kills in the match as well.
The Lady Royals bounced back from a 13-10 deficit in the first set to take an 18-14 lead, but couldn’t create any more momentum from there.
”We’ve talked about this for years. They run with the momentum, but when they get down, they stay down for a bit. They don’t just take one point and gain it back. They have to work on maintaining positivity and keep it going. We’re a very hi’s and low’s team and need to work on meeting that in the middle,” Lady Royals coach Kortney Mills said.
The Lady Royals ended with 10 serving errors in the match to go with 16 errors.
“We had six missed serves in the first set and the game would have been over long before if we didn’t have those. We talk about practice, serving percentages and where they need to be. Serves are really important,” Mills said.
Kiersten Coleman and Kennedi Kirk led the Lady Royals with three aces each, totaling nine in the match.
Augusta’s focus quickly turns to the 10th Region All “A” tournament as they begin with Robertson County at home in a Thursday quarterfinal match.
Mason County gets Bracken County on the road on Thursday, the second of three straight 39th District opponents to start the season.
“Going into tomorrow it’s going to be a lot of serve-receive. We’ve got to work on talking on the floor and we’re going into practice focusing on what we need to do for Bracken Thursday,” Mills said.
AUGUSTA DEF. MASON COUNTY, 2-0 (25-21, 25-20)
Match Stats
Kills: Augusta 8 (Caudill 4), Mason County 11 (Cracraft 4)
Aces: Augusta 15 (Shields, Cooper 5) Mason County 9 (Coleman, Kirk 3)
Errors: Augusta 5, Mason County 16
Service Errors: Augusta 16, Mason County 10
Records: Augusta 1-0, Mason County 0-1