NHL Playoff Glance

September 8, 2020 edennison Sports 0

All Times Eastern

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

At Edmonton, Alberta

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2) Tampa Bay 1, (6) N.Y. Islanders 0

Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2

Wednesday, Sept. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 19: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(3) Dallas 1, (1) Las Vegas 0

Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, late

Thursday, Sept. 10: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 18: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

