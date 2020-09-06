NHL Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern

(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto

(6) N.Y. Islanders 4, (1) Philadelphia 3

Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1

Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Thursday, Sept. 3: Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, 2OT

Saturday, Sept. 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

(2) Tampa Bay 4, (4) Boston 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1) Las Vegas 4, (5) Vancouver 3

Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2

Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1

Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver 4, Las Vegas 0

Friday, Sept. 4: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

(3) Dallas 4, (2) Colorado 3

Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3

Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4

Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4

Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado 6, Dallas 3

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Friday, Sept. 4: Dallas 5, Colorado 4, OT

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

At Edmonton, Alberta

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2) Tampa Bay vs. (6) N.Y. Islanders

Monday, Sept. 7: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 19: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Las Vegas vs. (3) Dallas

Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, late

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 18: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

