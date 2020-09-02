Sports on TV

August 29, 2020
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.
7:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOXING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti (Junior Middleweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.
CYCLING
8 a.m.
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HIGH SCHOOL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)
3 p.m.
ESPN — Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — SK at NC
3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Doosan at LG
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at St. Louis
2 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TBA — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TBA — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Penrith
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Manly Sea at Melbourne
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Purple vs. Orange, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Gold, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
9 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m.
ABC — Seattle vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
4 p.m.
CBS — Dallas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Sunday, August 30
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
12 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: The British Championship, Donnington Park, Leicestershire, England (taped)
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA World Rallycross: The World RX, Kymi Ring, Kausala, Finland (taped)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis. (taped)
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
6 p.m.
FS1 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA: The Indy Mile II, Indianapolis (taped)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles
1 p.m.
NBC — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at LG
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees
Fox Sports Ohio — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NY Yankees at NY Mets
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition)
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TBA — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TBA — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra
8 a.m.
FS2 — RFL: Hull FC at Huddersfield
10 a.m.
FS2 — RFL: Catalans at Wigan
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle
WNBA BASKETBALL
TBA — Connecticut vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
TBA — Phoenix vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
TBA — Atlanta vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.