Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, September 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 113 miles

GOLF

6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Hanwha at Doosan

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — SK at KT

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Cincinnati OR Toronto at Miami

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Los Angeles

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 7, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TBA — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

