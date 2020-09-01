Can anyone beat Bracken?

Fleming County’s Macie Hughes (right) will be one of the key returners for the Lady Panthers this season. Mason County’s Emily Thoroughman digs a ball during the 10th Region Tournament last season. St. Patrick’s Jaclyn Stewart is one of the key returning pieces to a Lady Saints team hungry for their first district title in program history this season.

Not one, not two, not three, not four, but five straight 39th District titles for the Bracken County volleyball program happened in the 2019 season.

A regional tournament victory came with it, just their second in quite some time for the program.

Now as they’re given the green light, the high school volleyball season gets underway Monday in Kentucky.

I sent out an email questionnaire to each coach of the seven schools in the Kentucky Ledger Independent coverage area to work up a little preview as the season closes in.

We’ll start with the five-time defending 39th District champs.

BRACKEN COUNTY (20-17 in 2019)

The Lady Bears won 20 matches for just the second time in Wade Smith’s 13-year tenure coaching the team and won a 10th Region tournament game for the second time under Smith as well. They were able to win a set off Northern Kentucky power Scott High before their season ended, a memorable one at that.

The team will have a big void to fill with Aryah Myrick graduated and her 296 kills to go with 72 blocks and 67 aces. Other pieces lost include Isabella Hardy, Aly Keuper, Taylor Linville and Brooklyn Sumner from the rotation.

That means players like Holly Keuper, Tori Highfield, Gracie Taylor and Audrey Wright will need to step up to help fill the void if they are to win a sixth straight district title.

“We need to do a better job of communicating and passing if we want to see success this year. This has been our primary focus since we started practice. The girls have really worked hard on those areas but we have a long way to go,” Smith said.

Smith feels this year’s team is very well-rounded and may not have the “star” player on the floor like they have the past five seasons with Korbin Florer or Myrick.

“We have good hitters from every position and defensive specialists that can pass the ball. If we as a whole get better at passing and communication, we will be a tough out in October,” Smith said.

The Lady Bears will get a good gauge in the district right away when they open the season with St. Patrick September 9, for the 10th Region All “A” Classic opening round game.

SAINT PATRICK (18-11 in 2019)

The hope this year is the Lady Saints can claim their first district title in school history.

The losses of Justina Klee is a big one and her 241 kills and Elizabeth Hubbard with a team-high 119 digs, but Lady Saints coach Chuck Hamilton feels it will make his team more versatile and deeper, considering the experience they bring back.

“Assistant coach Angie Brant and myself believe we have a team that can make up for those losses with a more varied offensive attack. We’re hoping serving will continue to be a team strength. Defensively, we feel the entire team has improved its serve-receive game as well,” Hamilton said.

Some players to watch will be Jaclyn Stewart, Faith Comer, Caroline McKay, Makenna Roush, Mercedes Hedgecock and Kaylen Gallenstein, all expected to make significant contributions in what they specialize in. Eighth graders Mandi Stewart and Bria Bauer will help provide depth for the team.

While Bracken County will still be the team to beat in the 39th, the Lady Saints have their sights set on putting up a championship banner in their gym.

“We realize it will be a challenge, but after an 18-11 season in 2019, one of our team goals is to be even more consistent in 2020 and to win the first district title in school history,” Hamilton said.

MASON COUNTY (8-23 in 2019)

The Lady Royals have made three straight 39th District championship games, but are still trying to find a way to get past Bracken County to bring back a district title trophy to the Fieldhouse for the first time since 2014.

Coach Kortney Mills begins her second season with the Lady Royals and is trying to establish the program from the middle school level on up as they implemented a middle school team this past spring. That should help build for future years and has some pieces this year to compete in the district, starting with Alyssa Cracraft.

“Alyssa is a strong leader and a wonderful all-around player,” Mills said.

Cracraft will be joined by Kiersten Coleman on the front line to try and do some damage to the opponent. The Lady Royals have five seniors that Mills feels will bring wonderful contributions to the team.

While they’ve been able to get past the do-or-die first round district game the past three seasons, Mills thinks they have what it takes to claim the 39th this season.

“I feel like we’ve always been extremely competitive when it comes to being on top of the district. But this year in particular should really be ours. As I’ve said, the girls have grown so much in the past three years. I’ve watched them and our upperclassmen are a force to be reckoned with. I’m excited and hopeful to see a better record and a district championship title this year,” Mills said.

The Lady Royals get their season started September 8 with the team who they eliminated in the district tournament last season, Augusta.

AUGUSTA (6-20 in 2019)

A lot of turnover for the Lady Panthers that includes Joey Crouch taking over for Roy Machen, who coached the team the past nine seasons. Crouch is aiming to rejuvenate the program that has seen its fair share of struggles since their district championship in 2013 and a 20-win season in 2014.

The Lady Panthers have won just 24 games since their solid two-year run and are faced with having to replace seven seniors.

Crouch is excited to take on the task at hand.

“Volleyball is a sport where communication is so vital that as you graduate seniors, each year will be different. Last year we graduated seven seniors with loads of experience. They shared the court together most of their career along with my current seniors and juniors. So getting new people who have played mostly junior varsity to develop the same cohesiveness with the seniors and juniors who already have had varsity time will be a challenge we are ready to conquer,” Crouch said, who plans to implement a new offense to suit players’ needs.

Chelsea Shields and Kaylee Browning return with the most experience while Crouch is hoping Emily Curtis, Serenity Blevins, Olivia Caudill, Makenzie Purdon, Lexy Brooks, Ryann Cooper, Jayde Sebastian and Caylin Sellers can help fill the void of seniors lost from a season ago.

The Lady Panthers will have a young and inexperienced team this year for the most part, but come October, Crouch is hoping to have them ready and as dangerous as any.

“This district has teams that are loaded with talent and have great coaches to go with them, so anyone can get a win on any given night. It will be fun come late October to see where we all stand,” Crouch said.

Now for a look at the three teams outside the 39th District:

FLEMING COUNTY (11-22 in 2019)

The Lady Panthers are hopeful to do something they haven’t since 2011…dethrone Rowan County as 61st District Champions.

With all but two players back, the optimism is there to do so for Fleming County. Assistant Tanna Seuferer takes over for Sarah Adkins this season and has five starters back to work with and adds transfer Jessica Gray from Bath County.

Seuferer’s main sport is softball, where she’s the head coach of the Lady Panthers and played at Morehead State, but hopes to build and improve from last year’s experience.

“As for what will be different about my team, I wouldn’t say it will be different, I would say we are working to get better everyday and building on past success,” Seuferer said.

Haley Logan, Macie Hughes, Matti Mers, Lauren McGinnis and Alexis Darnall are the returning starters, Logan, Hughes and McGinnis will be threats at the net while Darnall will control the back row and Mers will be a key piece to running the offense.

Rowan County graduated seven seniors, so the optimism is there for Fleming County.

ROBERTSON COUNTY (12-20 in 2019)

The Lady Devils have six seniors to replace from a season ago and coach Ann Grause is anxious to see how her team evolves in such a short amount of practice time leading into the season.

Three seniors to help with the transition of the roster turnover will be Emma Courtney, Jacklyn Duzan and Emily Kelly. Grause is leaning on them to lead the team that consists of a young group.

While they haven’t made it out of the first round of the 38th District Tournament since 2012, winning a district title remains the goal and Grause feels by the end of the season they’ll have a chance to be there.

“From the beginning of the season to the end, we want to focus on skills that allow us to improve and make us more competitive,” Grause said.

The Lady Devils begin their season September 8 at Fleming County.

LEWIS COUNTY (6-18 in 2019)

The Lady Lions have made it out of the first round of the 63rd District Tournament just once since joining in 2010, doing so in 2016 when they defeated Russell.

They’ve struggled since then, winning just 20 matches the last three seasons as Whitney Jones enters her second season coaching the team.

Laken Wills and Jersey Stanfield will be two seniors to lean upon for the Lady Lions this season.

Lewis County begins their season September 8 at Fairview.