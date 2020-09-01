Tiz the Law draws No. 17 post as Derby favorite

B.J. Knox knew he needed to start making something happen to retain his Firecracker title.

And make something happen he did.

Closing out the 53rd annual Firecracker Golf Tournament with eight straight birdies, Knox took home the title for the second straight year with a 36-hole score of 16-under-par and winning going away by five strokes over good friend Tyler Lippert.

“Feels good to keep it here. All the people around here love to see it and it feels good to defend it,” Knox said.

The birdie run looked rather effortless too, Knox using his distance off the tee to set up his short game, one in which none of his final birdie putts were over 10-feet in distance.

After an opening round 64 and one stroke off the lead heading into Sunday, Knox was two-under on the front nine, a par save on No. 10 helping him avoid dropping a stroke to then leader at the time, Logan McIntosh at nine-under-par after 27 holes of the tournament, Knox still one off the lead.

“The front side I started off okay. Just kind of wanted to stay in it, I knew I could make birdies, it was just a matter of just doing it. Made three birdies on the front, bogeyed No. 5, didn’t birdie six and I was at two-under on the turn. I picked out four-under on the back nine would put me close or at the top. Just caught fire on the back and No. 10 did feel like a birdie because it was nice to go in after a bad chip,” Knox said.

The birdie run started on No. 11 for Knox while others in the final group and in the rest of the championship flight could not keep pace, Knox getting comfortable on his home course.

Chipping and putting earned him birdies on No. 11, 12 and 13, all par four’s to get him going.

A tee shot on the Par 3, 14th hole put him within 10-feet to get him to 12-under par and three shots clear of anyone in the final group.

“It was just clicking. My mind went blank and I went into a different zone,” Knox said.

Lippert kept things interesting with back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 to stay within three strokes, but Knox kept rattling off birds himself.

“You just have to sit back and watch and enjoy what B.J. did,” Lippert said. “I knew going into the back nine after I played poorly on the front I had to birdie every hole. B.J. did it and I didn’t. Just kind of what it came down to.”

The two high school teammates at Mason County rode in the golf cart with each other on the day.

Knox hit a smooth tee shot within a couple feet of the cup on the Par 3, 17th to all but assure a victory for himself.

He’d close out in style on 18, sticking his approach tight again and sinking his birdie putt to put him at 10-under for the day, getting fist bumps from the group and a hug from Lippert.

Now Knox will set his sights on winning college tournaments as he’ll begin his season at Shawnee State in the middle part of September. The Firecracker finished off a successful summer for him, also winning the Commonwealth Cup at Laurel Oaks with his teammate Lippert.

“The college courses will be obviously tougher. I know these greens a lot more then the ones we travel to. A lot more distance, have to hit higher irons. But it feels good to close out the summer with a win like this,” Knox said.

Rounding out the top five in the championship flight was Eric Schumacher in third place at 10-under-par, firing the second lowest round of the day with a 63.

The leader at the final turn in McIntosh finished fourth, unable to gain momentum in his final nine holes and finish nine-under. Don Pollard rounded out the top five at six-under.

Winners of the first flight was a three-way tie between Deron Feldhaus, Matthew Grayson and Rick Harmon at four-under par.

Second flight winner was Jake O’Mara with a two-day score of two-under-par.

Fred Edwards won the third flight with a two-day score of 148, shooting a 68 on Sunday.

Robby Wellman and Danny Appelman tied in the fourth flight with 157’s, while Daren Wood won the fifth flight with a 36-hole score of 167.

Saturday’s round played tougher on golfers with the wind in constant motion on the day, Lippert holding a one-stroke lead over Knox and Josh Stafford entering Sunday’s play.

“I thought seven-under would be two or three back at best. I didn’t expect to be leading. I was just a little rusty from not playing very much. Short game wasn’t good and I don’t know my iron distances apparently,” Lippert said.

While scores weren’t increasingly better on Sunday, Knox found a way to make his run and take home the title on the course he learned the game of golf on.

Normally scheduled for the first weekend in July, the Firecracker was pushed back to the last weekend in August due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It worked out well as Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day with temperatures in the upper 70’s.

SCORING

KENTON STATION GOLF COURSE

PAR 70

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

NAME; SCORE

B.J. Knox — 64-60 — 124

Tyler Lippert — 63-66 — 129

Eric Schumacher — 67-63 — 130

Logan McIntosh — 66-65 — 131

Don Pollard — 66-68 — 134

Nick Chabot — 66-69 — 135

Bradley Litzinger — 66-69 — 135

Josh Gillum — 68-69 — 137

Josh Stafford — 64-73 — 137

Rex Schalch — 68-70 — 138

Cody White — 68-70 — 138

Troy Grooms — 68-70 — 138

Ryan Hines — 66-72 — 138

Mark Moore — 68-71 — 139

FIRST FLIGHT

Deron Feldhaus — 70-66 — 136

Matthew Grayson — 69-67 — 136

Rick Harmon — 69-67 — 136

Craig Horton — 69-68 — 137

Phil Grayson — 69-70 — 139

Jackson Frame — 69-71 — 140

Joe Forman — 69-72 — 141

Chris Ginter — 69-73 — 142

Darrell Weaver — 69-74 — 143

Bill O’Mara — 72-71 — 143

Tim Boden — 69-75 — 144

Rodney Tolle — 70-76 — 146

Hal Holleran — 70-76 — 146

Chris Smoot — 69-78 — 147

Ian O’Cull — 71-80 — 151

SECOND FLIGHT

Jake O’Mara — 73-65 — 138

Mark Keadle — 73-67 — 140

CL Thompson — 73-69 — 142

Cameron Ruckel — 73-70 — 143

Denver Shoemaker — 73-72 — 145

Trent Weiss — 73-74 — 147

Wally Miller — 75-74 — 149

Nick Boggess — 76-74 — 150

Dennis Pistole — 73-78 — 151

Jeff Martin — 74-77 — 151

Lee Amiott — 74-77 — 151

Willie McKay — 76-75 — 151

Jeff Shepherd — 76-76 — 152

Bo McVey — 75-79 — 154

Dave Holcomb — 76-78 — 154

THIRD FLIGHT

Fred Edwards — 80-68 — 148

Zack Crawford — 77-75 — 152

Terron Routt — 77-75 — 152

Shane Pennywitt — 78-74 — 152

Zach Creswell — 80-72 — 152

David Francis — 77-79 — 156

Jeremy Florence — 78-78 — 156

Mark Kiskaden — 79-77 — 156

Austin Conn — 80-76 — 156

Jonathan Stafford — 81-75 — 156

Jim Hinton — 78-82 — 160

Jarrod Tolle — 80-82 — 162

Tim McFarland — 78-86 — 164

Kyle Shadoan — 79-85 — 164

Paul Holleran — 78-88 — 166

Brett Cooksey — 81-88 — 169

Justin Dials — 81-WD — WD

FOURTH FLIGHT

Robbie Wellman — 82-75 — 157

Danny Appelman — 82-75 — 157

Bill Boyd — 82-78 — 160

Billy Fox — 82-79 — 161

Jordan McCann — 83-79 — 162

Tim Veach — 82-81 — 163

Greg Harmon — 85-79 — 164

Tom Keating — 83-82 — 165

Jamey Tolle — 85-82 — 167

Jamie Booher — 83-85 — 168

Gary McHugh — 86-82 — 168

Keith Boggess — 86-87 — 173

Sam Appelman — 82-91 — 173

Andy Fox — 85-93 — 178

FIFTH FLIGHT

Daren Wood — 87-80 — 167

Howard Niemeier — 88-84 — 172

Sammy Holloway — 95-79 — 174

Scott Schroer — 87-87 — 174

Danny Holleran — 89-85 — 174

Jim McGinnis — 88-89 — 177

Dick Tate — 92-87 — 179

Donnie Appelman — 89-91 — 180

Chad Ishmael — 90-90 — 180

Jody McCarty — 89-97 — 186

Dalton Appelman — 96-91 — 187

Gary McKinney — 93-95 — 188

Mike Arthur — 95-94 — 189

Eddy Meek — 91-98 — 189

Jon Blackstock — 94-WD — WD