NBA Playoff Glance

August 30, 2020

All Times Eastern

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Home team listed last

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104

Bucks win series 4-1

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 4, Portland 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93

Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88

Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108

Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122

Lakers win series 4-1

L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 2

Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114

Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111

Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, ppd.

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97

Clippers win series 4-2

Utah 3, Denver 2

Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105

Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87

Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107

Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, ppd.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Utah vs. Denver, late

Houston 3, Oklahoma City 2

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98

Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT

Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80

Monday, Aug. 31: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee vs. Miami

Monday, Aug. 31: Miami vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

Boston 1, Toronto 0

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Tursday, Sept. 3: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, TDB

x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

