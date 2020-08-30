Knox goes on birdie run to win Firecracker

B.J. Knox knew he needed to start making something happen to retain his Firecracker title.
And make something happen he did.
Closing out the 53rd annual Firecracker Golf Tournament with eight straight birdies, Knox took home the title for the second straight year with a 36-hole score of 16-under-par and winning going away by five strokes over good friend Tyler Lippert.
“Feels good to keep it here. All the people around here love to see it and it feels good to defend it,” Knox said.
The birdie run looked rather effortless too, Knox using his distance off the tee to set up his short game, one in which none of his final birdie putts were over 10-feet in distance.
After an opening round 64 and one stroke off the lead heading into Sunday, Knox was two-under on the front nine, a par save on No. 10 helping him avoid dropping a stroke to then leader at the time, Logan McIntosh at nine-under-par after 27 holes of the tournament, Knox still one off the lead.
“The front side I started off okay. Just kind of wanted to stay in it, I knew I could make birdies, it was just a matter of just doing it. Made three birdies on the front, bogeyed No. 5, didn’t birdie six and I was at two-under on the turn. I picked out four-under on the back nine would put me close or at the top. Just caught fire on the back and No. 10 did feel like a birdie because it was nice to go in after a bad chip,” Knox said.
The birdie run started on No. 11 for Knox while others in the final group and in the rest of the championship flight could not keep pace, Knox getting comfortable on his home course.
Chipping and putting earned him birdies on No. 11, 12 and 13, all par four’s to get him going.
A tee shot on the Par 3, 14th hole put him within 10-feet to get him to 12-under par and three shots clear of anyone in the final group.
“It was just clicking. My mind went blank and I went into a different zone,” Knox said.
Lippert kept things interesting with back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 to stay within three strokes, but Knox kept rattling off birds himself.
“You just have to sit back and watch and enjoy what B.J. did,” Lippert said. “I knew going into the back nine after I played poorly on the front I had to birdie every hole. B.J. did it and I didn’t. Just kind of what it came down to.”
The two high school teammates at Mason County rode in the golf cart with each other on the day.
Knox hit a smooth tee shot within a couple feet of the cup on the Par 3, 17th to all but assure a victory for himself.
He’d close out in style on 18, sticking his approach tight again and sinking his birdie putt to put him at 10-under for the day, getting fist bumps from the group and a hug from Lippert.
Now Knox will set his sights on winning college tournaments as he’ll begin his season at Shawnee State in the middle part of September. The Firecracker finished off a successful summer for him, also winning the Commonwealth Cup at Laurel Oaks with his teammate Lippert.
“The college courses will be obviously tougher. I know these greens a lot more then the ones we travel to. A lot more distance, have to hit higher irons. But it feels good to close out the summer with a win like this,” Knox said.
Rounding out the top five in the championship flight was Eric Schumacher in third place at 10-under-par, firing the second lowest round of the day with a 63.
The leader at the final turn in McIntosh finished fourth, unable to gain momentum in his final nine holes and finish nine-under. Don Pollard rounded out the top five at six-under.
Winners of the first flight was a three-way tie between Deron Feldhaus, Matthew Grayson and Rick Harmon at four-under par.
Second flight winner was Jake O’Mara with a two-day score of two-under-par.
Fred Edwards won the third flight with a two-day score of 148, shooting a 68 on Sunday.
Robby Wellman and Danny Appelman tied in the fourth flight with 157’s, while Daren Wood won the fifth flight with a 36-hole score of 167.
Saturday’s round played tougher on golfers with the wind in constant motion on the day, Lippert holding a one-stroke lead over Knox and Josh Stafford entering Sunday’s play.
“I thought seven-under would be two or three back at best. I didn’t expect to be leading. I was just a little rusty from not playing very much. Short game wasn’t good and I don’t know my iron distances apparently,” Lippert said.
While scores weren’t increasingly better on Sunday, Knox found a way to make his run and take home the title on the course he learned the game of golf on.
Normally scheduled for the first weekend in July, the Firecracker was pushed back to the last weekend in August due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It worked out well as Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day with temperatures in the upper 70’s.
SCORING
KENTON STATION GOLF COURSE
PAR 70
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
NAME; SCORE
B.J. Knox — 64-60 — 124
Tyler Lippert — 63-66 — 129
Eric Schumacher — 67-63 — 130
Logan McIntosh — 66-65 — 131
Don Pollard — 66-68 — 134
Nick Chabot — 66-69 — 135
Bradley Litzinger — 66-69 — 135
Josh Gillum — 68-69 — 137
Josh Stafford — 64-73 — 137
Rex Schalch — 68-70 — 138
Cody White — 68-70 — 138
Troy Grooms — 68-70 — 138
Ryan Hines — 66-72 — 138
Mark Moore — 68-71 — 139
FIRST FLIGHT
Deron Feldhaus — 70-66 — 136
Matthew Grayson — 69-67 — 136
Rick Harmon — 69-67 — 136
Craig Horton — 69-68 — 137
Phil Grayson — 69-70 — 139
Jackson Frame — 69-71 — 140
Joe Forman — 69-72 — 141
Chris Ginter — 69-73 — 142
Darrell Weaver — 69-74 — 143
Bill O’Mara — 72-71 — 143
Tim Boden — 69-75 — 144
Rodney Tolle — 70-76 — 146
Hal Holleran — 70-76 — 146
Chris Smoot — 69-78 — 147
Ian O’Cull — 71-80 — 151
SECOND FLIGHT
Jake O’Mara — 73-65 — 138
Mark Keadle — 73-67 — 140
CL Thompson — 73-69 — 142
Cameron Ruckel — 73-70 — 143
Denver Shoemaker — 73-72 — 145
Trent Weiss — 73-74 — 147
Wally Miller — 75-74 — 149
Nick Boggess — 76-74 — 150
Dennis Pistole — 73-78 — 151
Jeff Martin — 74-77 — 151
Lee Amiott — 74-77 — 151
Willie McKay — 76-75 — 151
Jeff Shepherd — 76-76 — 152
Bo McVey — 75-79 — 154
Dave Holcomb — 76-78 — 154
THIRD FLIGHT
Fred Edwards — 80-68 — 148
Zack Crawford — 77-75 — 152
Terron Routt — 77-75 — 152
Shane Pennywitt — 78-74 — 152
Zach Creswell — 80-72 — 152
David Francis — 77-79 — 156
Jeremy Florence — 78-78 — 156
Mark Kiskaden — 79-77 — 156
Austin Conn — 80-76 — 156
Jonathan Stafford — 81-75 — 156
Jim Hinton — 78-82 — 160
Jarrod Tolle — 80-82 — 162
Tim McFarland — 78-86 — 164
Kyle Shadoan — 79-85 — 164
Paul Holleran — 78-88 — 166
Brett Cooksey — 81-88 — 169
Justin Dials — 81-WD — WD
FOURTH FLIGHT
Robbie Wellman — 82-75 — 157
Danny Appelman — 82-75 — 157
Bill Boyd — 82-78 — 160
Billy Fox — 82-79 — 161
Jordan McCann — 83-79 — 162
Tim Veach — 82-81 — 163
Greg Harmon — 85-79 — 164
Tom Keating — 83-82 — 165
Jamey Tolle — 85-82 — 167
Jamie Booher — 83-85 — 168
Gary McHugh — 86-82 — 168
Keith Boggess — 86-87 — 173
Sam Appelman — 82-91 — 173
Andy Fox — 85-93 — 178
FIFTH FLIGHT
Daren Wood — 87-80 — 167
Howard Niemeier — 88-84 — 172
Sammy Holloway — 95-79 — 174
Scott Schroer — 87-87 — 174
Danny Holleran — 89-85 — 174
Jim McGinnis — 88-89 — 177
Dick Tate — 92-87 — 179
Donnie Appelman — 89-91 — 180
Chad Ishmael — 90-90 — 180
Jody McCarty — 89-97 — 186
Dalton Appelman — 96-91 — 187
Gary McKinney — 93-95 — 188
Mike Arthur — 95-94 — 189
Eddy Meek — 91-98 — 189
Jon Blackstock — 94-WD — WD