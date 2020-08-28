Arey added to Shawnee State roster

A standout local product from Peebles in Tanner Arey is one of three of the latest additions to DeLano Thomas’ recruiting class for the Shawnee State men’s basketball program as Tanner Arey, Corie Blount, Jr. and James Jones will all be joining the program for the 2020-21 season.
The landing of the three players brings Thomas’ recruiting class to a total of 10 heading into the upcoming campaign, that also includes Mason County’s Alex Schalch.
A top-notch player during his days at Peebles, Tanner Arey’s name certainly sits among the best to ever play for the historic basketball program based just 50 minutes away from the Shawnee State University campus.
Third only to Blake and Beau Justice on Peebles’ all-time scoring list, Arey dropped 1,470 points across his high school career while playing under the tutelage of his father, Josh. Peebles ultimately went to the OHSAA Division IV Regional Tournament twice (2014-15 and 2017-18), winning 23 games in Arey’s freshman year and advancing all the way to the OHSAA Division IV, Region 15 Finals in Arey’s senior year.
For his career, Arey made three Division IV All-Southeast District teams, earning Second-Team All-Southeast District honors as a sophomore (15.3 points per game) and as a junior (19.6). In his senior season, Arey earned Division IV Southeast District Player of the Year honors and subsequently obtained First-Team All-Southeast District billing by notching 22.6 points and 3.5 assists per contest for the regional final bound group. He added in two Division IV Honorable Mention All-Ohio honors in 2016 and 2017 and capped his career by notching Second-Team All-Ohio accolades in 2018.