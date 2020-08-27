Previous Firecracker winners

August 27, 2020 edennison Sports 0

1968 – Earl Boles

1969 – Joe Traxel

1970 – Steve Poynter

1971 – Ray Literal

1972 – Ross Smith

1973 – Gerald Dixon

1974 – Ross Smith

1975 – Jim Rollins

1976 – Jay Spiller

1977 – Ross Smith

1978 – Ross Smith

1979 – Ron Henson

1980 – Jim Klapper

1981 – Gerald Dixon

1982 – Mort Bertram

1983 – Robert Walton

1984 – Gerald Dixon

1985 – Jim Caudill

1986 – Jim Klapper

1987 – Jim Klapper

1988 – Mike Fields

1989 – Mike Fields

1990 – Willie Feldhaus

1991 – Steve Grayson

1992 – Steve Grayson

1993 – Russ Coleman

1994 – Rick Hensley

1995 – Steve Grayson

1996 – Harold Wallace

1997 – Rick Hensley

1998 – Russ Coleman

1999 – Deron Feldhaus

2000 – Eric Schumacher

2001 – Rick Hensley

2002 – Deron Feldhaus

2003 – Robert Walton

2004 – Tim Ailes

2005 – Harold Wallace

2006 – Deron Feldhaus

2007 – Troy Grooms

2008 – Shawn Armstrong

2009 – Shawn Armstrong

2010 – Shawn Armstrong

2011 – John Kennedy

2012 – Eric Schumacher

2013 – Bobby Kearney

2014 – Troy Grooms

2015 – Deron Feldhaus

2016 – Deron Feldhaus

2017 – Deron Feldhaus

2018 – Deron Feldhaus

2019 – B.J. Knox

Trending Recipes