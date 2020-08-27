KDE: ‘Will not be considering canceling sports seasons at its special meeting’

Misinformation is at an all-time high.

It’s everywhere.

Contrary to a report from “sources” that surfaced late Wednesday night, the Kentucky Department of Education’s special meeting being held on Friday “will not be considering canceling sports seasons at its special meeting Aug. 28”, a statement from Interim Commissioner Kevin C. Brown released on Thursday.

The report on Wednesday stated from a “source” that the KDE’s special meeting on Friday was “aiming to overturn the decision to play” regarding the KHSAA’s decision last week to move forward with fall sports.

“There is a narrowly tailored agenda that includes a report from KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett about the status of fall sports, a report and discussion from Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack, concerns from superintendents and possibly authorizing a letter from the board to the KHSAA Board of Control voicing concerns about high-contact fall sports,” Brown said. “The KHSAA is the designated agent of the KBE and its authority will be respected, yet the board still has a moral obligation to review matters that could affect the health and safety of students. This is why I recommended the meeting take place. To do otherwise would place the KBE members in a position of ignoring their obligation to oversee the ‘management and control of the common schools and all programs operated in these schools.’”

Since that decision by the KHSAA, hurdles such as clearance from the Governor’s office and the KDE have been led by misinformation that the fall sports seasons would be altered by them in some form from what has been proposed, voted on by the KHSAA Board of Control and unanimously approved by a 16-2 vote at the August 20 meeting.

Friday’s special meeting has an agenda that will discuss:

— Discussion of the KHSAA Board of Control’s decision to begin high school interscholastic sports

— Discussion of district concerns about the safety of high contact fall sports

— Discussion of Kentucky Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidance and recommendations

— Discussion and possible action to authorize the KDE to develop written communication to be issued to the KHSAA BOC by KBE chair Young on behalf of the KBE urging additional consideration of alternative options for high contact fall sports

The last bullet point leaves a lot for interpretation, but Brown’s statement on Thursday reiterates no drastic measures will be taken come Friday during the special meeting. Rather a conversation one would call it.