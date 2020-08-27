Local Results

OHIO

BOYS GOLF

Ripley vs Manchester at Hilltop GC

Front Nine- Par 35

Team Scores:

Manchester — (205) — Karson Reaves 47, Drew Kennedy 50, Brayden Young 47, Zander White 61, Deaton White 68

Ripley — (NS) — Landon Jodrey 44 (co-match medalist), Clay Phillips 44 (co-match medalist), Logan Madison- 64

BOYS SOCCER

Georgetown 3, Bethel-Tate 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Brown 2, Eastern Brown 0

