Local Results

August 27, 2020
The 53rd annual Firecracker golf tournament at Kenton Station Golf Course will get underway on Saturday for the two-day, 36-hole tournament.
Normally set for the first weekend in July, the course decided to push back the event to the last weekend of August because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
B.J. Knox is the reigning Firecracker champion, dethroning Deron Feldhaus’ four-year run of claiming the top spot in the championship flight. He’ll get his title defense started on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Knox won last year’s tournament by four strokes with a two day score of 121 (-19), Corey Richmond coming in second at 15-under-par, the typical expected score to win the event. Knox and Feldhaus are two prior winners playing this weekend, Troy Grooms and Eric Schumacher some others.
A total of 94 golfers are registered to play and will be broken into flights after the first 18 holes of play.
Tee Times
8:00 a.m. — Mark Kiskaden, Austin Conn, Dalton Appelman, Sam Appelman
8:10 a.m. — Rex Schalch, Eric Schumacher, Lee Amiott, Bill Boyd
8:20 a.m. — Rodney Tolle, Bradley Litzinger, Fred Edwards, Adam Sapp
8:30 a.m. — Tim McFarland, Bo McVey, Jared Tolle, Jon Blackstock
8:40 a.m. — Jamey Tolle, Wally Miller, Jonathan Stafford, Jeff Wilson
8:50 a.m. — Howard Niemeier, Hal Holleran, Danny Holleran, Paul Holleran
9:00 a.m. — B.J. Knox, Gary McKinney, Jake O’Mara, Matthew Grayson
9:10 a.m. — Jordan McCann, Cameron Ruckel, Ian O’Cull, Craig Horton
9:20 a.m. — Eddy Meek, Chad Ishmael, Danny Appelman, Donnie Appelman
9:30 a.m. — Tyler Lippert, Chris Smoot, Jackson Frame, Mark Moore
9:40 a.m. — Jody McCarty, Mike Arthur, Gary McHugh, Jamie Booher
9:50 a.m. — Andy Fox, Billy Fox, Jim Hinton, Jeremy Florence
1:00 p.m. — Logan McIntosh, Tim Boden, Denver Shoemaker, Joe Forman
1:10 p.m. — Tim Veach, Nick Boggess, Keith Boggess, Darrell Weaver
1:20 p.m. — Jeff Shepherd, Josh Stafford, Terron Routt, Zack Crawford
1:30 p.m. — David Francis, Scott Schroer, Sammy Holloway, Darren Wood
1:40 p.m. — Dennis Pistole, Tom Keating, Ryan Hines, Shane Pennyrott
1:50 p.m. — Cody White, Brett Cooksey, Zack Crestwell, C.L. Thompson
2:00 p.m. — Robbie Wellman, Josh Gillum, Jeff Martin
2:10 p.m. — Jim McGinnis, Nick Chabot, Rick Harmon, Jeff Coleman
2:20 p.m. — Don Pollard, Justin Dilas, Dave Holcomb
2:30 p.m. — Bill O’Mara, Troy Grooms, Deron Feldhaus, Greg Harmon
2:40 p.m. — Trent Weiss, Dick Tate, Willie McKay, Kyle Shadoan
2:50 p.m. — Chris Ginter, Tanner Carroll, Mark Keadle, Phil Grayson