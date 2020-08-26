Liles, Butler in contention for Mr. Golf, first team All-State

After a brief stint in Australia to start off his professional basketball career, Troy Steward will now be taking his talents to Georgia.

Not the state, but the country as he recently signed a one-year contract with Mgzavrebi-Armia in the Georgia Superleague.

Steward doesn’t know much about where he’s headed, but the Fleming County alum is excited for the opportunity to continue his lifelong dream of being a professional basketball player.

“I know it’s below Russia, that’s about it,” Steward said, who grew up in Nepton and spent nearly five years at Georgetown for college. “It’s about the basketball opportunity, I’m going to play for a good team and they usually have two to three other Americans I’ll be playing with as well.”

After an illustrious four-year career at Georgetown College that included a NAIA national championship and over 2,000 points scored, Steward got his pro career started earlier this year when he played for the Waverley Falcons in Australia’s NBL1 League, but never had a chance to play in season outside of a few preseason games, the season canceled due to COVID-19.

So Steward came back home after about three months in the Land down Under, continued to fine-tune his game and get stronger at his Alma mater in Flemingsburg and at the YMCA in Maysville. His presence at the high school meant a lot to Panthers coach Chris Stapleton, helping in workouts with the team.

“Troy is a guy that has had success here and at Georgetown and these kids have grown up watching him play. To have a different voice other than mine, his is a great one to have to help push these guys,” Stapleton said. “Whether it was pick up, open gym or workouts, Troy helped push our guys and sets an example where he never makes excuses or skips reps and that’s why he’s a professional athlete.”

At Georgetown, Steward started to realize his sophomore year basketball is something he could do for a living. He started scoring at a high pace, showing unlimited range with his shot while he got stronger throughout the years. He was named an NAIA All-American in his junior and senior seasons.

He knows his strengths and feels he can utilize those to become a good pro. Even though it was just a few games in Australia, it gave him a gauge of how the professional game works compared to college.

“It’s a lot more physical,” Steward said. “I just want to have a good year over there where I can move up to bigger leagues and showcase my abilities for other teams to be able to see.”

Long before he started to make his mark at Georgetown, Steward helped lead the Panthers to two straight 16th Region titles in 2013 and ‘14. He scored 1,913 points in his Fleming County days to start carving out his path to where he is today.

Once graduated from Georgetown, Steward joined up with Free Agency Basketball as they tried to line him up a pro contract. When Steward was invited to a pro workout in April of 2019, his game did all the talking like it normally does for the often calm, cool and collected long range assassin.

“David (Gonzalez) and I are really excited for Troy Steward. I love his game and feel he will have great season for Mgzavrebi-Armia,” Free Agency Basketball Director Michael Stinnett said. “He came to our pro workout in April of 2019 and was named MVP and I was completely sold on him after the workout. The coaching staff of Mgzavrebi saw what we saw in him. He is a big guard who can do a variety of things and flat shoot the basketball with unlimited range. They were looking for a shooting guard and they found a good one in Troy Steward. The Georgia league is solid and this will be great for his overall resume.”

Steward said the plan now is to head over to Georgia in September for the 17-hour plane ride, workout with the team for about a month before the season is currently scheduled to start in October, pending the all-clear from COVID protocols.

Despite the time difference and being thousands of miles away, Steward will still be invested in his Alma mater, much like he was in Australia.

“He face-timed me in Australia after we beat Mason County this past season,” Stapleton said. “When the KHSAA gave the all-clear to continue on with sports last week, he texted me wanting to know when he can get into the gym with the guys. He’s a gym rat and would be a dream coach to have around here some day, but he has dreams of being a pro athlete and continuing his career and we’re so happy for him here.”