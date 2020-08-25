Beshear not overturning KHSAA’s decision

In what many might not have expected, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear decided on Monday to not overturn last week’s KHSAA decision to continue as scheduled with fall sports.
On Thursday during the KHSAA Board of Control meeting, the Board voted 16-2 to go forward with fall sports as official practices began on Monday. Two other options presented to further delay the start of fall sports were voted down during the meeting.
Beshear stated Monday while he didn’t wholeheartedly agree with the decision, he wasn’t going to rule against it.
“It’s not because I think that it is a good decision or a wise decision, but if we’re gonna defeat this virus, we need people other than me or up here all over Kentucky taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions,” Beshear said.
While official practice began on Monday, competition can begin on September 7 in volleyball, soccer, cross country and field hockey while football will follow on September 11.
Beshear noted that the guidance in place for slowing the spread of COVID-19 — specifically, social distancing of six feet and wearing masks — remains vital to allowing fall sports to go on.
“This can’t be like some of the youth sports, where everybody said, we’ll agree to anything, and then the next day weren’t doing them,” Beshear said. “The referees, the athletic directors and everybody else should be watching every single event, and the moment that something isn’t done right, shut it down.”
Positive cases have already shown up locally in the Mason County and Fleming County athletic programs, the schools following proper protocols before returning to action. Fleming County had another positive test show up on Tuesday within one of their athletic programs and like they did earlier in the month, will continue with practice.
“Because of the protocols in place, at this time, there is no need to suspend athletics,” Fleming County Superintendent Brian Creasman said on Tuesday.
Fall sports were originally scheduled to begin with football practice on July 10, all other sports July 15. All fall sports but golf has been delayed, golf able to reach social distancing requirements to get the go-ahead to play.