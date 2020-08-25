Limestone Y Pickleball teams win Ashland Tournament Challenge

On Saturday August 22, eight players from the Limestone YMCA traveled to Ashland Area YMCA to compete in the Annual YMCA Tournament Challenge.
The Tournament Challenge was originally scheduled for March 21 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Ashland serves as the host with four other regional Y’s competing: Paris, Maysville, Pikeville and Huntington, WV.
The eight players: John Shaw, Fr. Bob Hudson, Pam Brammer, Paula King, David Laskey, Jeremy Lykins, Lalani Bates and Julie Moore completed in the Female doubles, Male Doubles and Mixed Doubles brackets.
Bates & Moore won the Female Doubles, and Brammer & King took 2nd place in the Female Doubles. Laskey & Lykins won the Male Doubles, and Hudson & Shaw took third. In the Mixed Doubles, the team of Bates & Lykins took second place and Brammer & Hudson took third.
The Overall Ashland Tournament Challenge Trophy was awarded to the Maysville Limestone YMCA based upon the overall tournament scoring.
For those not yet familiar with Pickleball, it is the fastest growing sport in America with over 3-million players in America. It was developed in 1995 on Bainbridge Island, Washington by three dads looking to keep their children entertained. The sport has grown internationally and can be played indoors or outdoors on a court only one-fourth the size of a tennis court. One of the special facets of the sport is that it can be played socially or competitively by anyone from 5 to 85 and even older.
In the warmer temperatures, Pickleball lends itself to outdoor play. Recently, leaders from the City, County and School Board stepped up and took steps to have Pickleball lines painted and repairs made to the seldom used tennis courts adjacent to the Mason County High School Field house on US62. Plans are in place by local City and County leadership to have dedicated, lighted Pickleball courts constructed at the Washington Rec Park in the Spring of 2021.
Newcomers to the sport are always welcome. Unlike other racket sports Pickleball can be played at many different skill levels with good fun and exercise – as well as a few smiles and grins along the way.
We hope to see you on a court soon.