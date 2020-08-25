Limestone Cycling Tour set for September 12

This year’s Limestone Cycling Tour may look a little different, but it will not keep the nearly 500
anticipated cyclists from riding the beautiful roads in Mason County and the surrounding area.
Organizers of the 12th annual charity bike ride have worked with local health departments and officials
to create a COVID-19 plan to help keep everyone safe. Participants and volunteers will be provided
appropriate PPE, encouraged to social distance during stops and guided by signage to follow other
safety precautions.
This one-day cycling event on September 12 will allow cyclists to choose one of four
supported routes ranging in distance of 25–100 miles.
The annual charity bike ride was formerly known as ‘A Ride to Remember’. The 2009 inaugural ride was
created by a fellow cyclist in memory of his friend Zach who was an avid cyclist. The name of the ride
changed to the Limestone Cycling Tour a few years ago but the cause remains the same. Proceeds over
the last 11 years have been donated to the Zachary Ruble Memorial Scholarship Fund administered by
the Hayswood Foundation in Maysville with a donation of $5,000 presented in 2019. Also, in 2019, a
new scholarship was established by Limestone Cycling Tour, Inc (501c3) through the Maysville
Community & Technical College Foundation with an initial donation of $15,000. Each year seven local
students can benefit from funds raised through this one-day event.
Every year organizers appreciate the support of the community, sponsors and many volunteers that help
with the event. The community and especially motorists are asked to watch for cyclists on September
12th and to be cautious every day giving them 3 feet or more space while passing in a safe zone. It is the
law in Kentucky so remember to Share the road!
Pet owners along the routes are asked to keep them restrained to assist in a safer environment for our cycling guests.
For more information about the Limestone Cycling Tour including volunteering opportunities, COVID-19
guidelines, routes and to register for the event, visit their website at: www.limestonecycingtour.com or
email the committee at [email protected] You can also follow LCT on Facebook,
Instagram, and Twitter.