(All times Eastern)

Monday, August 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Washington OR Minnesota at Cleveland (7 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit

8 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Kansas City at St. Louis (8 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA Tennis “Western & Southern Open”, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped)

Tuesday, August 25

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.