NBA Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 2, Orlando 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD

Toronto 3, Brooklyn 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99

Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92

Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, late

x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD

x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD

Boston 3, Philadelphia 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101

Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106

Celtics win series 4-0

Miami 3, Indiana 0

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101

Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100

Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115

Monday, Aug. 24: Miami vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 28: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 2, Portland 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93

Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88

Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108

Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD

L.A. Clippers 2, Dallas 2

Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114

Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD

x-Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD

Utah 2, Denver 1

Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105

Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87

Sunday, Aug. 23: Denver vs Utah, late

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver vs Utah, TBD

x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Denver vs Utah, TBD

Houston 2, Oklahoma City 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98

Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT

Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City vs Houston, 4 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 28: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD