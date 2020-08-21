We’ve got a mess on our hands

Thursday provided hope for fall sports in the state of Kentucky.
With a 16-2 vote by the KHSAA Board of Control to move forward with fall sports, that hope lasted a few hours before Governor Andy Beshear took the news by “surprise” and further words put some doubt in the future of fall sports for a while.
Come Friday afternoon, school districts in Jefferson and Fayette County already canceled Monday’s first official practice days for schools in their district so the school board can have a meeting to further address safety concerns.
Call a spade a spade, but that sounds to me that further delays are likely, regardless of what the KHSAA says.
I personally feel rural areas like the one in the Ledger Independent coverage area will be okay and move forward as long as the Governor doesn’t shoot down the decision, a decision by him that will most likely come Monday after he said in Thursday’s press conference he needed some time to think about it.
But with his statewide recommendation of schools to not begin in-person learning until September 28, one would think he’d want it to align with that before competition between schools can take place.
I wish I had an answer for the student-athlete, because they are the ones who I feel for the most. Can’t imagine what a senior is going through facing the possibility of their final season just sitting in limbo, much like the spring sports senior athletes had to endure as well.
This is all one big mess that I wish could go away, but it seems as if the finish line to an agreement of all parties involved is nowhere in sight.
Meanwhile, just across the river in Ohio, fall sports seasons began on Friday with soccer, football to come the following week. Tennessee just had their first week of games on Friday as well. Indiana, same thing.
Best of luck to all involved and I hope you still have your patience, because I’ve certainly lost mine.