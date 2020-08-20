KHSAA to move forward with fall sports

It’s go time.
Backing the original plan during the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting in late July, the KHSAA voted to move forward with fall sports starting with official practices on Monday.
The “Option 1” plan was met with a 16-2 vote to proceed after Options 2 and 3 were voted down by 15-3 and 13-5 votes, respectively, during Thursday’s meeting via Zoom and aired live on YouTube.
The Option 1 plan outlines official practice for football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and field hockey to begin on August 24 with the first official contests for all but football starting on September 7. Football’s first week of regular season games will begin on September 11.
The plan is still pending Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky Department of Education and Department of Public Health approvals, but fall sports student-athletes, coaches and staff have some comfort knowing that their seasons have the support from the committee that runs them, the KHSAA.
“Nothing today is absolute final in terms of all criteria,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said. “But we are hoping to define the season.”
Discussions were made for each option from board members, including two representatives from Louisville, Jefferson County Athletic Director Jerry Wyman and Louisville elementary principal Marlon Miller advocating to delay fall sports another three weeks to stay in line with Beshear’s recommendation of schools not opening for in-person class until September 28. Those two along with Rowan County Schools instructional supervisor Lucy Moore all voted for “Option 2” which would have delayed the start of fall sports official first practice date for September 7 and first dates of competition for September 28.
“Option 3” picked up a little more traction with five yes votes, which would have bridged fall sports competition, pushing back football, volleyball and soccer to September 28 and let field hockey and cross country begin September 7, but was essentially voted down with 13 no votes.
Outside of golf that began on July 31, High school sports competition has been shut down in Kentucky since March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other matters discussed during the Board of Control meeting:
— Board of Control votes 17-1 to suspend Bylaw 9 restrictions on basketball players for 2020 only. Basketball players can play for AAU teams or other non-school teams until the start of high school practice, which for now is set for Oct. 15. Bylaw 9 prohibits basketball players from competing on AAU and other non-school teams once school starts.
— Board of Control approves Dance and Cheer division declarations shall be submitted on or before Monday, Nov. 9. The Cheer Regionals would be set for the weekends of January 16 and January 23. The Dance Regionals would be set for the weekend of February 13, allowing both Cheer and Dance flexibility in the case of weather or other postponement.