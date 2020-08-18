NBA Playoff Glance

August 18, 2020

All Times Eastern

All games in Orlando, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 0, Orlando 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD

Toronto 1, Brooklyn 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD

x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD

Boston 1, Philadelphia 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD

x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD

Miami 1, Indiana 0

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113, Indiana, 101

Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami vs. Indiana, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24: Miami vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 28: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland

Tuesday, Aug. 18: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, late

Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD

L.A. Clippers 1, Dallas 0

Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Aug. 23: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD

x-Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD

Denver 1, Utah 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23: Denver vs Utah, 9 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver vs Utah, TBD

x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Denver vs Utah, TBD

Oklahoma City vs. Houston

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, late

Thursday, Aug. 20: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 28: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD