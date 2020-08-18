Local Results

August 18, 2020 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY

KENTUCKY

GIRLS GOLF

Mason County def. Fleming County at Laurel Oaks, 202-217

Mason County — (202) Macey Littleton 40, Morgan Parker 48, Maura Hartman 51, Laci Burns 63, Presley Flora 64, Sarah Payne 65

Fleming County — (217) Sadie Price 53, Mallory Donahue 54, Peyton Allison 54, Kayce Graham 56, Audrey Suit 56

Individual Scoring: St. Patrick — Alex Arn 53, Allie Cascio 66