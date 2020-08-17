HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Royals win third tourney of season

Mason County’s Kaden Grooms led the Royals in scoring on Sunday with a 73 at the Musketeer Classic at Hidden Cove Golf Course. The Royals won their third tournament of the season with a team score of 303. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The Mason County boys’ golf team grabbed their third victory of the season on Sunday when they won the Musketeer Classic at Hidden Cove Golf Course.

The Royals shot 303 as a team with all five first team members shooting 80 or below, led by Kaden Grooms with a 73.

Following Grooms was Zack Ring (74), Mason Butler (77), Logan Shepherd (78) and Evan Schumacher (80).

The third victory follows wins at the Rowan County Invitational at Eagle Trace and the Ashland Invitational at Bellefonte Country Club in 10 tournaments this season. They also have four second place finishes on the season. The win should help boost them in the All-State points standings, entering last week in third place as the first set of standings came out. Updated standings are expected to come out this week.

The Royals next time out on the course will be on their home one, hosting the Laurel Oaks Classic on Saturday with over 20 teams expected to be in attendance.

Quin Grooms (80), Jake Feldhaus (85) and Grant Owens (85) also played on Sunday as individuals.