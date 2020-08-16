HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Littleton shoots personal best, Royals 6th at Cherry Blossom

August 16, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County’s Macey Littleton shot a personal best 83 Saturday at the Montgomery County Invitational on Saturday.

Mason County’s Macey Littleton shot a personal best 83 Saturday at the Montgomery County Invitational on Saturday.

The Mason County girls’ golf team played in their first team tournament of the season at the Montgomery County Invitational at the Golf of Acorns course in Mt. Sterling.

It’s also the site of the 12th Region tournament at the end of the season and one that Macey Littleton should carry a little confidence into as she shot a personal best in tournament play with an 83 on the day.

The Lady Royals shot 448 as a team, Morgan Parker with a 107, Maura Hartman a 124 and Laci Burns with a 134, Hartman and Burns playing for the first time in a 18-hole event.

Mason County returns to action on Monday when they play a quad-match against Montgomery County, Fleming County and St. Patrick.

ROYALS 6TH AT CHERRY BLOSSOM

In a way to ramp the competition up to determine the final spots on the Mason County golf team, Royals coach Chad Mefford sat out his top two golfers at the Scott County Invitational on Saturday.

With no Mason Butler or Logan Shepherd, the Royals shot a 337 as a team and finished sixth. They were led by Evan Schumacher with a 81 as he finished 17th. Following Schumacher was Quin Grooms (84), Zack Ring and Jake Feldhaus with 86’s and Kaden Grooms a 95.

The Royals returned to action on Sunday at the Musketeer Classic Invitational at Hidden Cove, but results were unavailable by press time.