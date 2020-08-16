Littleton shoots personal best, Royals 6th at Cherry Blossom

Maysville has been home for Aaron Rigdon for nearly his whole life.

Growing up and attending St. Patrick School, playing his way eventually into the Saints Hall of Fame before heading off to college, Rigdon found himself back at home in downtown Maysville on the corner of 4th and Limestone Street coaching the Saints first as an assistant before becoming the head coach of the program in August 2017.

But sometimes opportunities come and go, sometimes too good to pass up.

Three years later, Rigdon officially resigned as the Saints head coach on Thursday and will be heading to Pike County Central to take a teaching position and assistant coaching job with the Hawks.

“I’m grateful to St. Pat, love that school with all my heart. I owe a lot of who I am to them. They’ve treated me well, treated my kids well. It was tough to make this decision, talked to my dad about it and at the end of the day it was the opportunity that presented itself,” Rigdon said.

As coach of the Saints the last three seasons, Rigdon has tried to build up the program, but has seen his fair share of tough times that included a 17-76 record and turnover on the roster out of his control. It’s the dilemma that comes at times with a small town private school and one that may have forced his hand at the end of the day.

“The turnover was the toughest part. We were losing a lot of kids, kids come and go, you build up and then lose some kids. That’s just the problems of being at a small private school in a small town,” Rigdon said.

Counting his son Jaylan that will be heading with him to Pikeville, it marks the fourth player in the program the last two years to transfer, Braylon Hamilton (Mason County), Riley Mastin (Augusta) and LJ Conner (Mason County) the notable others.

At Pike Central, Rigdon will teach special education and continue to work on his schooling while joining new coach Robert Amis’ staff. His son Jaylan will be an incoming freshman who has already scored 780 varsity points with the Saints as a seventh and eighth grader. The opportunity for Jaylan also factored into the decision.

“Coach Amis reminds me a lot of a college coach, he came from the college ranks. He has connections in the basketball world and knows how to run a big program. It helps me get me more experience and is a great opportunity and experience for Jaylan,” Rigdon said. “I’ve never been big about coaching my own son as the head coach in high school, think he needs to hear it from a different perspective sometimes and this gives him the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Amis, the new coach of the program of the 15th Region school, coached at Greenup County last season and got a glimpse of Jaylan first-hand when the Musketeers beat the Saints 84-67 on February 19. Rigdon went for 21 points in that contest.

Aaron Rigdon is a 1995 graduate of St. Patrick and became the fourth all-time leading scorer during his playing days. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2015 and is also a 10th Region Hall of Famer before going on to play at Lindenwood University. He’s been on the coaching staff for the past five seasons.

The Saints will now be looking for a new leader, the seventh since Lex Turner retired in 2004, a list that includes Tim Sullivan (2004-05), Jason Hinson (2005-09), Andy Arn (2009-13), Matthew Taylor (2013-16), John Kirkpatrick (2016-17) and Rigdon (2017-20).

“I know this was a difficult decision for Coach Rigdon to make leaving St. Patrick School. He is a big supporter of the school and loves his alma mater. I wish nothing but the best for Aaron with his new endeavor,” Saints Athletic Director Angie Brant said.

For those interested in applying, Brant asks candidates to send their resume to abrant@stpatschool.com. The school also has a high school history teaching available and a short amount of time before school starts on August 19.

“We need to fill the teaching position as soon as possible,” Brant said. “It would be great to be able to fill both openings with the same candidate. Our goal is to be able to start interviewing by the first of next week.”