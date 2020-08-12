HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Royals third in All-State points, Liles top five

August 12, 2020
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County’s Kaden Grooms is currently tied for 21st in the KGCA All-State points standings based off the results that have been reported. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Despite the season being less than two weeks old, the KHSAA golf season is nearing the halfway point with the influx of tournaments at the beginning of the season.

With that comes results and points accumulated for the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association individual All-State teams and All-State points rankings for the KGCA All-State Championship that comes September 19-20.

The standings are not all the way up to date, but in 10 of the roughly 33 tournaments played and recorded throughout the state so far this season, Mason County is near the top of the leaderboard, third in All-State points with 345 points, trailing just Highlands (390) and Bowling Green (365) in the standings.

To date, the Royals have placed top five in the eight tournaments they’ve played in with two first-place finishes, four seconds, a third and a fifth-place finish this season. They’ve broken the 300-mark on two different occasions and shot right at 300 on another. Once all these results add up, the Royals may jump up the standings even further, pending where the other teams stand when all results are entered.

The top 15 teams in the state in the standings will be invited to play in the KGCA All-State Championships at University Club of Kentucky on September 19, the Royals played in the inaugural tournament last season.

Individually, (again keep in mind only 10 of the tournaments have been recorded for the All-State standings) the Royals have several names on the leaderboard as Logan Shepherd is currently tied for 13th in the standings with 185 points in four tournaments. Kaden Grooms is tied for 21st with 140 points, Mason Butler is tied for 25th with 135 points and Evan Schumacher is tied for 67th with 65 points.

Lewis County’s Logan Liles is fifth in the individual standings with 270 points in four events scored. Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon leads the pack with 435 points in six events played.

Fleming County’s Logan Hughes is tied for 63rd with 70 points. The Panthers are tied for 30th in All-State points with 135 points.

The season continues to roll on despite other fall sports still in limbo, Mason County will head to the Scott County Invitational on Saturday at Cherry Blossom Golf Club.