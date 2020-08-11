Pickleball courts added, tennis courts resurfaced

August 11, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County High School has put in pickleball lines on their tennis courts. (Submitted)

Mason County High School has put in pickleball lines on their tennis courts. (Submitted)

<p>The Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park recently resurfaced the tennis courts. (Submitted)</p>

The Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park recently resurfaced the tennis courts. (Submitted)

The game of pickleball is coming to the Mason County High School tennis courts.

Lines were put on the tennis courts at the High School so those interested in playing pickleball compared to tennis can now do so.

For those that do not know what pickleball is:

— A sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

— Played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net.

— Played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.

— Played as doubles or singles.

If you still want to stick with the traditional sport of tennis and go that route, courts have been resurfaced at the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park. The men’s league and senior league has seen a steady dose of players this summer, WFTM Sports Director Travis Scaggs stating 30 different people have showed up to play this summer.

The rec park courts reopened on Monday after the resurfacing.

“This community has 31 active adults, 27 kids this summer and the seniors continue to show up. A special thanks to the Mason County school system with the pickle ball lines at the high school,” Mason County assistant tennis coach Clay Boone said in a Facebook post. “COVID cannot stop activities such as tennis. Anyone that wants to get involved can send a message as I will get you connected with a group for you.”

If interested in joining a league, go to the Maysville Adult Tennis League or the Mason County Senior Tennis League on their Facebook page.