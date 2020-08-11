Local Results

August 08, 2020
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, August 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — AFL: Carlton at West Coast
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
8 a.m.
FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
12 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Wis.
1 p.m.
FOX — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
3 p.m.
FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
4 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.
FOX — Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — KT at Hanwha
3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Lotte at Doosan
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington
7 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
9 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:45 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
8 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.
RUGBY
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Penrith
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona, Round of 16, Leg 2
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey
12 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Bayern Munich, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Sunday, August 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne
4 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno, Ostrovacice, Czechia
9:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
FS1 — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
3 p.m.
FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
12 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
1 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Final Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Doosan
LACROSSE
12:30 P.M.
NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 a.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweights), UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
2 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
NBA BASKETBBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
RODEO
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final
6:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.