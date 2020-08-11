Local Results

August 11, 2020

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

KENTUCKY

BOYS GOLF

Bronco Invitational at The Greenbrier

5. Mason County — (312) — Logan Shepherd 72, Mason Butler 74, Kaden Grooms 83, Zack Ring 83, Evan Schumacher 84, Jake Feldhaus 76

GIRLS GOLF

Mason County vs Fleming County

Fleming County — (208) — No scores reported

Mason County — (214) — Macey Littleton 42, Morgan Parker 48, Maura Hartman 60, Presley Flora 64, Sarah Payne 67, Laci Burns 69

OHIO

BOYS GOLF

Hilltop G.C.

Back Nine- Par 36

Team Scores:

Peebles — 172

Manchester — 182

Ripley — NS

Individual Results

Ripley — (NS) — Landon Jondrey 40 (Medalist), Clay Phillips 60

Peebles — (172) — Dawson Mills 41, Oakley Burton 41, Brennan Kyle 45, Keltin Rebinson 45, Logan Mahan 49, Connor Myers 57

Manchester — (182) — Isiah Scott 44, Logan Bell 44, Chase McDonald 46, Karson Reaves 48, Drew Kennedy 49, Brayden Young 53