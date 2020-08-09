Positive COVID-19 test in St. Patrick soccer program

August 9, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

A positive COVID-19 case in the St. Patrick soccer program has suspended further activity in the soccer and volleyball programs for at least a week.

The volleyball program will suspend activity until August 17, while the soccer program is halting activities until August 20.

“All proper procedures and protocols were being followed and the student-athlete did not contract the virus while attending workouts,” a Facebook post stated on the St. Patrick page.

Students are asked to monitor themselves for any possible symptoms and stay in contact with either the Buffalo Trace Health Department or family medical physician for testing.

This is the third school to have a positive COVID test from area schools, Mason County and Fleming County also experiencing a positive test over the past two weeks. Mason County will resume football activity on Monday after a two-week break while Fleming County has continued with athletic activity.