OHSAA going with six-game football season

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has approved for a six-week regular season that will begin on August 24.

The update released on Friday stated that all teams as members of the OHSAA are eligible to make the playoffs, with the number of playoff rounds depending on the schools entering.

Practice for OHSAA member schools was allowed to begin on August 3, giving teams three weeks of practice before their first game, similar to the timeframe in Kentucky.

Playoffs are scheduled to begin October 9 with the state finals ending no later than November 21. Schools will have until September 17 to opt-out of the playoffs, regional draws taking place on September 18.

Playoff seeding will change and similar to other OHSAA sports, instead of the computer ratings system determining which teams qualify for the playoffs, the coaches in each region will conduct a tournament seed meeting. OHSAA member schools will also have the option to play 10 regular season games — whether they continue regular season games after they are eliminated from the playoffs or should they decide to not enter the playoffs.

“This raises the possibility of schools generating some revenue through gate receipts and allowing schools to play after being eliminated from the playoffs is similar to regulations that already exist for many other OHSAA sports,” Interim Executive Director Bob Goldring said.

OHSAA’s board approved the measure unanimously Friday.

“To both ensure we can offer students the opportunity to participate in education‐based athletes but do so with their best interests in mind, we believe this modified plan offers a positive solution by addressing many of the concerns of our member schools,” said Jeff Cassella, president of the OHSAA Board of Directors and athletic administrator at Mentor High School. “Those that are able to start their seasons on time will be able to do so. Those that are starting later can still have a season. Add in the option of all schools entering the playoffs and the possibility of schools still being able to play 10 regular season contests, and this plan is helpful to virtually all of our schools.”

In a recent OHSAA membership survey, the highest number of responses to one of the questions posed of superintendents, principals and athletic administrators indicated that nearly 60%(890 of 1,498 respondents) favored reducing the regular season and maintaining full OHSAA tournaments, or maintaining the full regular season and maintaining full OHSAA tournaments.

This is all pending approval from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.