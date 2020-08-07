Sports on TV

August 7, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Henry Ford Health System 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Second Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

4 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Second Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — Lotte at Doosan

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — KT at Hanwha

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

PARAMOUNT — Bellator 243: Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson II (Lightweights), Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Washington

8 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Texas

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego (9 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Toronto, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)

NHLN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Round of 16, Leg 2

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus FC, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped)

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.